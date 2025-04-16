We think we know the song that might get stuck in your head for a bit this week, thanks to Doctor Who.

This next episode, titled “Lux,” features Alan Cumming voicing the animated Mr Ring-a-Ding, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Belinda (Varada Sethu) getting a look at and meeting him for the first time.

In the clip, the two cautiously approach the singing character at the front of the theater. “What a fine and dandy day, and who might you be?” Mr Ring-a-Ding asks. The Doctor introduces himself and Belinda and asks who he is — then has to put a stop to Mr Ring-a-Ding singing.

“You’re a cartoon,” the Time Lord says. “Don’t make me laugh,” Mr Ring-a-Ding says. “You are a living cartoon,” the Doctor says, amazed. Belinda’s confused, considering the technology for such a thing shouldn’t exist yet. Watch the full sneak peek above for what the Doctor has to say about what exactly Mr Ring-a-Ding is.

Mr Ring-a-Ding is a happy, funny, singalong cartoon, who lives in Sunny Town with his friend Sunshine Sally. However, in 1952, after years of repeats in cinemas across the land, Mr Ring-a-Ding suddenly looks beyond the screen and sees the real world outside — and the consequences are terrifying. And in “Lux,” the Doctor’s quest to get Belinda home (much easier said than done) takes the TARDIS to Miami in 1952, where an abandoned cinema is hiding a terrifying secret.

Gatwa and Sethu told us ahead of the new season premiering that “sadly” they didn’t get to work with Cumming. “We worked with a three-foot cardboard cutout,” Gatwa shared. “However, we did have the magic of Alan Cumming’s voice to interact with, and his performance was just incredible. It felt like he was in the room.”

Added Sethu, “Such a presence without him actually being there at all. It was amazing.”

What do you think of Mr Ring-a-Ding after this first look? What are your predictions for “Lux”? Let us know in the comments section below.

Doctor Who, Saturdays, 3a/2c, Disney+