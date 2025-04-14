‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Awkwardly Dances With Ryan Seacrest After Winning $69,000

A Wheel of Fortune contestant danced with host Ryan Seacrest after winning $69,000 on the game show. This happened in front of multi-platinum artist Jason Derulo.

The game show wrapped up iHeartRadio week on Friday, April 11. The top three winners of the week came back and competed with three singers— Derulo, Jojo, and Andy Grammer— to try and win more money. Andrew Goodman was partnered with Grammer, Mekdes Getahun played with Jojo, and Jay Tope was partned with Derulo.

During the introduction round, Derulo said that he released a music video for his latest single that was very dance-heavy. Seacrest told the singer that Tope is also a dancer. The contestant showed off his moves, which was moving his hips in a circle and circling his hands in front of him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

Tope didn’t get off to a great start as the other contestants solved the first two toss-ups, earning $2,000 each. However, Tope and Derulo solved the first puzzle — “All You Can Eat Sushi”— for $4,000. Goodman and Grammer took the lead after solving the next puzzle but went Bankrupt on the third one. However, Getahun and Jojo solved it and won a trip to the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Tope and Derulo solved two of the Triple Toss-Ups, with the third going to Goodman and Grammer. Tope and Derulo solved the final puzzle — “Performing a Duet”— which gave them a total of $12,350, making them the night’s winner. Goodman and Grammer were not far behind with $12,159. Getahun and Jojo left with $10,950. All of the singers had $10,000 donated to the charity of their choice.

Going into the Bonud Round, Tope had a combined total of $29,350 from both of his games. Tope brought his wife and daughter with him. Seacrest said to his wife, “You told me about his dancing, and you were right.”

“Don’t encourage him,” she laughed.

He tried his luck in the Bonus Round again since he didn’t win on his first episode. After Wheel gave them “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” Tope and Derulo picked “G,F,D, and O.”

The puzzle then looked like “_O_ _ _ _ FOR_ARD.” Before the buzzer could even count down, Tope and Derulo shouted, “Moving Forward!,” which was correct. Tope added $40,000 to his winnings, giving him a grand total of $69,350.

Tope jumped up and down and hugged both Derulo and Seacrest. He ran over to his wife and daughter and celebrated with them. After Seacrest told him the total, he mimicked his dance moves from earlier in the show. Tope joined in with him. “Yeah. There it is!” Seacrest said. “You make it look much better,” he said to Derulo, who had joined in.

Tope’s wife laughed and tried to get him to stop.

The dancing came after Seacrest recently revealed a secret talent of his — singing. Although, maybe his dulcet tones aren’t enough to give up his day jobs!