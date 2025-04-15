[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for Will Trent Season 3 Episode 14, “A Funeral Fit for a Quartermaine.”]

One of the biggest mysteries of Will Trent Season 3 has been solved because we now know why Will (Ramón Rodríguez) has owed such a huge personal debt to his childhood frenemy Rafael Wexler (Antwayn Hopper)… and what’s next for these diametrically different dudes.

Tuesday (April 14) night’s episode begins on a somber note when Rafael shows up to deliver the terrible news that his grandmother has died. Through flashbacks, we’re reminded of what a joyous spirit she has when agreeing to take in then-teen Will, who’s been kicked out of the foster house with nothing. Her way of welcoming him in with open arms is to sit back and share in a few episodes of General Hospital, as one does.

Over time, Will and Rafael become brothers, thanks in large part to a small criminal enterprise they stumble into. Rafael has found a truck full of rugs to steal, and Will knows how to sell them for top dollar. Together, they make buckets of cash — until the thief whose rugs they were comes knocking. Will and Rafael are then forced to work on the thief’s behalf, and when Will decides to pull the plug, things get deadly. To save Will from being murdered right then and there, Rafael takes matters into his own hands and gets the thief’s blood on them. He tells Will to get out of his life forever, but, as we know, a life debt just begs to be called in, and it will be.

Back in the present day, Will agrees to help Rafael prepare the funeral arrangements, but he uses the close proximity to the gang leader to have Jeremy run subterfuge back at his office. It’s a risky operation, but Faith (Iantha Richardson) and Will discover that Rafael’s life is in danger, as someone in his inner circle is planning to steal his $4 million and kill him off due to dissatisfaction over Rafael’s takeover of a rival gang’s territory.

As it turns out, Rafael has the money stuffed in a casket, and Will attempts to arrest Rafael as a means of protecting him. However, it’s too late, as the attacker is already at the funeral and takes aim. Luckily, both men survive, and Rafael allows Will to arrest him — he plans to make a deal with the police in exchange for safety for him and his daughter Sunny.

With that, Rafael takes off to a destination unknown, reunited with his daughter at long last, and ready to forge a new life outside of the Atlanta crime syndicate.

Is this the last we’ll see of Rafael? Perhaps. Given the dangers that clearly await him with the Grove Park Boys, he’d be risking a lot to return. However, in February, Antwayn Hopper told TV Insider there’s a possibility of his return, saying, “Who knows if Rafael will return to Season 4!”

One way or another, it’s good to know, finally, what Will also felt he owed Rafael for all these years later. We’ll have to wait and see whether the resolution of this issue will help to lighten Will’s emotional load, though.

Elsewhere in the episode, we learn that Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) has a brain tumor that needs an immediate operation — and just when he’s gotten to appreciate spending time with his kids, too. We’ll have to wait and see how he handles this sudden, but serious medical emergency and what it means for his future with the police department.

Meanwhile, Amanda (Sonja Sohn) is going to be living alone again now that Sunny’s moving back in with her dad, but it sounds like she’ll be enjoying some adult time sooner than later. The description for next week’s episode, “The Most Beautiful, Fierce, Smart, Powerful Creature in the Whole World,” reads, “Amanda and Evelyn Mitchell’s idyllic getaway takes a dark turn when a shocking murder is discovered at their luxury resort. Meanwhile, back home, Angie faces the emotional strain of a family member’s unstable health conditions.”

Will Trent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC