“I don’t have the time to do this the right way.”

Sorry, but that is not the best way to get on Harvey Specter’s good side. Then again, neither is insulting his reasons for leaving the D.A.’s office back in the day, yet here is Suits LA‘s Ted Black (Stephen Amell) doing just that. In TV Insider’s exclusive flashback to 2010 featured in this week’s upcoming episode, we learn that Ted had reached out to his colleague Harvey — guest star and Suits legend Gabriel Macht — for help with the Pellegrini case that altered Black’s trajectory in Manhattan. Harvey’s ties to the case (and Ted) were teased in the season’s fourth episode, and now it’s becoming more and more evident that it was more than just a matter of professional chitchat between the guys. As you can see above, it was actually one of those classic docket-measuring contests the legal franchise perfected during Macht’s original nine-season run on the USA hit.

And while Macht is set to appear again next week for a present-day return that could help Ted finally one-up the crime boss who’s haunted his every move for the past 15 years, it’s not like the former federal prosecutor-turned-entertainment lawyer doesn’t already have a few solid allies in secretary Roslyn (Azita Ghanizada) and ex-partner Stuart (Josh McDermitt). Well, let’s make that one ride-or-die and a semi-supporter.

All season long, Ghanizada’s Roslyn has been proving to be more than just Black’s confidante. She’s basically his consiglieri. “There’s been this incredibly long dynamic between the two of them for 10 years,” notes the Broadway and soap vet. “They’ve been through these ups and downs of building a business together and seeing him at his absolute best and seeing him when he sabotages himself and helping him keep everything together through that space, and like any relationship, it takes loyalty and action.”

Unfortunately, that so-true assessment escaped Stuart when the criminal attorney abandoned his old friend and ex-partner for another firm in the pilot. And not only did he screw over his buddy, he also betrayed Roslyn, McDermitt realized.

“I’ve talked with Zita a lot about it [this],” he says. “It’s funny, she was saying something to the effect of, ‘You did a bad thing, I can’t believe that Stuart would do that to him.’ And I foolishly was not correcting her, but just saying, ‘No, no, no, no. What Stuart did, Stuart felt like he was justified.’ The years of toxic behavior between Stuart and Ted had finally taken its toll where we reached that breaking point. And so I felt like Stuart was justified, but then she came at it from her point of view, which I hadn’t previously considered, and I was like, ‘Oooh, yeah.’ This just makes it messier.”

So is it possible that this mess can start being tidied up now that Ted and Stuart shared a pizza-fueled all-nighter brainstorming the best way to get producer Lester Thompson (Kevin Weisman) off the hook for murder? Even though McDermitt admits to loving the scenes where the guys get to play their friendship again, all he’ll offer us right now is, “Maybe.”

Good things these lawyers have taught us to never accept the first offer.

