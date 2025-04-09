The extended shift is finally over on The Pitt. The Season 1 finale, dropping on Max on Thursday, April 10, will see the end of this very long day for Robby (Noah Wyle) and the rest of the hospital’s staff, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

In our clip, Dana (Katherine LaNasa) joins Robby in front of the PTMC Front Line Heroes wall, specifically the photo of the latter’s mentor, Dr. Adamson, whom he had been unable to save during COVID (as we’ve seen in flashbacks).

“I could’ve kept him for a few more days on ECMO,” Robby says, but she assures him that he gave him a fighting chance then used the limited resources to do the same for a little girl. But “we lost them both,” he says. Watch the full sneak peek above for more from their conversation as well as her reaction when he says he’ll see her on Monday as she walks out.

In that moment, Dana is seeing “just a guy that cannot give himself a break,” LaNasa tells us, “this guy that is just never going to forgive himself for not being able to save his mentor.” (In other words, she’s seeing what we’ve seen all season from Robby.)

Earlier this season, Wyle teased of the finale, “The shift will end. We watched Robby walk to work. Eventually, he’s going to have to go home.”

We also know that there will be a reverse of the rooftop scene from the series premiere with Robby and Abbot (Shawn Hatosy). The finale was directed by executive producer John Wells.

“There was just something not only about having these two guys who are the attending physicians together who have this mutual respect for each other, but just being young actors who started out within the world of John Wells who have been through so much with him and having him direct us,” Hatosy told us. “It was, first of all, a well-written scene that turned out beautifully, and it was incredibly satisfying.”

The Pitt, Season 1 Finale, Thursday, April 10, 9/8c, Max