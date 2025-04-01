Teen YouTuber Piper Rockelle and her former “Squad” of teen influencers racked up millions of views with their videos, but a new Netflix docuseries investigates what happened when the cameras weren’t rolling.

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing, a three-part series premiering on Wednesday, April 9, “goes behind the glitz and glamor to reveal Piper’s former Squad mates’ harrowing stories of exploitation, cult-like manipulation, and abuse at the hands of Piper’s momager, Tiffany Smith,” Netflix says.

Ahead of the docuseries’ April 9 debut, here’s what we know about former Squad members’ lives now.

Piper Rockelle

Rockelle has continued to cater to her 6.1 million followers on Instagram, even during her mother’s legal saga. In October 2024, Smith reached a $1.85 million settlement with 11 former Squad members who alleged in a January 2022 lawsuit that they suffered “harassment, molestation, and abuse” during production of Rockelle’s YouTube videos, according to NBC News. Smith denied wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

Sophie Fergi

Fergi is now involved with a podcast series called Girl Talk, billed as a front-row seat to four teenage girls’ discussions. “The girls expose all things about their boyfriends, cheating exes, social media, insecurities, hygiene, parents, and more,” the podcast description touts.

Gavin Magnus

Magnus is an aspiring rapper whose songs include “PSYCHO” and “Just Me.” He’s still active on YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch, and he recently participated in The Jed Foundation’s “Mind Matters” digital series, which supports teens’ emotional well-being.

Sawyer Sharbino

Sarbino is a singer, actor, and content creator whose 2023 EP Manipulate explores the complexities of our modern world, per LA Weekly. On his YouTube channel, Sharbino posts videos of pranks, challenges, and siblings’ antics.

Hayden Haas

Haas hasn’t updated his YouTube channel since 2021, but his Instagram updates indicate he’s living a relatively normal life. He has posted glimpses of himself riding dirt bikes, attending concerts, getting a dog for his birthday, and attending homecoming.

Corinne Joy

Joy recently starred in the web series Chicken Girls and popped up in a 2024 episode of Matlock. In a TikTok update this January, Joy said she was training to become a WWE pro wrestler, naming Rhea Ripley, Chelsea Green, and AJ Lee as inspirations.

Emily Dobson

Dobson regularly posts on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, sharing travelogues, day-in-my-life videos, and fashion finds. In a TikTok upload this month, Dobson donned outfits reminiscent of Sex and the City characters in a cross-generational pop culture throwback.

Jentzen Ramirez

Ramirez, another Chicken Girls alum, is now starring in the web series Juniors Cafe. On his YouTube channel, he posts videos with titles like “I Built A SECRET GAMING Room To Hide From My GIRLFRIEND!” and “BRUTALLY Rating My Girlfriends Halloween Costumes! Bad Idea.”

Claire RockSmith

RockSmith recently acted in the web series Snowbound, and her Instagram bio says she’s the founder of an in-the-works venture called iCare by Claire. In a recent post, she teased Bad Influence, writing, “It’s time you finally knew. Everything.”

Symonne Harrison

Harrison just launched the podcast The FriendZone this month. “Crazy how just a thought five months ago could turn into the thing I’ve been most proud of ever!” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve poured my heart, soul, creative juices & everything I have into this project.”

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing, Series Premiere, Wednesday, April 9, Netflix

If you or someone you know is the victim of child abuse, contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call