It’s time for the Group C Finals, and that means two celebrity contestants will be advancing to the Lucky Six in The Masked Singer Season 13 … but one will also be going home. Before that, however, the panelists have some guesses to make, and TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the April 9 episode shows Ken Jeong‘s take on Mad Scientist (who thus far has performed “Unwell” by Matchbox Twenty and “I Swear” by All-4-One).

“I was thinking about Brad Paisley. The onstage clue of Season 4 with Sun, that was LeAnn Rimes, who actually won Season 4 of The Masked Singer. Brad Paisley has collaborated with LeAnn Rimes multiple times,” he explains.

That guess seems to impress at least host Nick Cannon, but not his fellow panelist, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg. “But…” she begins. Watch the full sneak peek above to see why she doesn’t think Jeong’s guess is the correct one.

For “Decades Night,” the show will open up with a rockstar performance of “My Sharona” from the remaining Group C contestants: Yorkie, Mad Scientist, and Nessy. The celebrities will then perform renditions of “Stop! In The Name Of Love,” “Love Yourself,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” and “Hard to Handle.” One celebrity will automatically advance to the Lucky Six, while the other two will battle it out in an electrifying Battle Royale to see who will also move along and who will be eliminated and must unmask.

Ahead of the Group C Finals, the following have been unmasked in Season 13: Cedric the Entertainer as Honey Pot, Oscar De La Hoya as Fuzzy Peas, Aubrey O’Day as Ant, Scheana Shay as Bat, Flavor Flav as Space Ranger, James Van Der Beek as Griffin, Candace Cameron Bure as Cherry Blossom, and Method Man as Stud Muffin.

Who do you think is in the Mad Scientist costume? Let us know in the comments section below.

