Regular Jeopardy! is back in full swing, but there is still time for one more tournament – and it’s a biggie. Jeopardy! Masters will be the next tournament that game show fans have to look forward to. The new season is quickly approaching, so read on for everything you need to know about the tournament.

When and where does Jeopardy! Masters air?

Jeopardy! Masters is returning for its third season on Wednesday, April 30, at 9/8c on ABC. The episodes will be one hour long and consist of two games per episode. The competition will then air Wednesday nights for nine weeks. The game show will also stream the next day on Hulu.

There will be four rounds: Knockouts (each player plays twice); bottom 3 players eliminated, Quarterfinals (each player plays three times); bottom two players eliminated, Semifinals (each player plays three times); bottom player eliminated and Final. Each round will be three episodes, each with the semis being two episodes. The Finals is a two-game, total-point affair.

Who will be competing in this year’s tournament?

This year’s competition is filled with fan-favorites and past tournament winners, including reigning champion Victoria Groce, returning finalist Yogesh Raut, 2025 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions winner Neilesh Vinjamuri, TOC finalists Adriana Harmeyer and Isaac Hirsch, 2025 Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament champion Matt Amodio, and JIT finalists Roger Craig and Juveria Zaheer, and one of the biggest Jeopardy! winners of all-time Brad Rutter, who hasn’t been on the Alex Trebek stage since 2020.

However, fan-favorite James Holzhauer will not be competing. He won the 2023 tournament against Mattea Roach and Amodio. This makes this tournament the largest Masters to date.

Who will host Jeopardy Masters?

Ken Jennings will be back to host the competition. He also hosts the syndicated versions of the game show, as well as the other tournaments.

How does Jeopardy! Masters work?

Jeopardy! Masters is formatted just like regular Jeopardy!, except there are hour-long episodes containing two games with nine of the game show’s highest-ranked current champions. They will compete across a series of league-style games that follow the standard Jeopardy! structure: Jeopardy!, Double Jeopardy, and Final Jeopardy.

Until the finals, players will be awarded “match points” based on their performance in each game. The winner gets three points, second place gets two, and third place receives zero. Any contestant who does not make it to Final Jeopardy! will automatically receive zero “match points” for that game. Up until the finals, eliminations and prizing are determined by cumulative ”match points,” with the finals being determined by traditional dollar value scores— a two-game “total point affair” as in other Jeopardy! tournament finals.

If a tie happens, the winner is determined by how many games they have won. If that still results in a tie, then the game show takes the cumulative correct responses for that round. If the tie continues, the cumulative score, excluding Final Jeopardy and Daily Double wagers, is looked at.

What does the Jeopardy Masters winner get?

The winner of Masters takes home $500,000, the Trebek Trophy, the title of Masters Champion, and a $100,000 donation to a charity in their honor. The seventh through ninth place competitors get $15,000 each. Sixth place gets $50,000, fifth place gets $75,00, fourth place gets $100,000, third place gets $150,000, and second place wins $250,000.

Jeopardy! Masters, Wednesday, starting April 30, ABC, next day on Hulu