MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Makes Surprise Return to Show After Illness

After a two-week absence, Lawrence O’Donnell returned to MSNBC on Tuesday night (April 1), telling his viewers, “It’s great to be back.”

The veteran news anchor had only intended to take a week off from his nightly show, The Last Word, citing “exhaustion” over the President Trump news cycle. However, his hiatus soon turned into two weeks after he picked up an infection.

Explaining his absence over the weekend, O’Donnell told his X followers, “Thanks to @msnbc team @CapehartJ @AliVelshi @jrpsaki for filling in for me. My week off turned into 2 weeks after I picked up an infection.”

He added, “Expect to be back @TheLastWord next week.”

O’Donnell was still missing from Monday night’s (March 31) broadcast, with fellow MSNBC reporter Symone Townsend Sanders filling in in his stead.

However, the long-time host made his return on Tuesday’s episode, telling his viewers, “It is so great to be back” before going straight into his coverage of the Wisconsin Supreme Court election.

While he didn’t go into much detail about his absence, he noted, “This morning was the first morning I started not in a doctor’s office in the last two weeks or so. I really got used to it.”

The 73-year-old O’Donnell has anchored The Last Word since 2010, hosting Mondays to Thursdays, with relief presenters on Fridays.

In a conversation with his MSNBC colleague Rachel Maddow, last month, O’Donnell said, “Here’s the thing, this is day 52 [of Trump’s term]. I thought it was day 92. It turns out it’s day 52, Rachel, and I’m exhausted at day 52, and so, I’m going to take next week off.”

“I’m telling you that now because I know you don’t like it when I just drift away,” he added. “I’m just taking next week off, then I can come back and go with you all the way to the hundred days.”

