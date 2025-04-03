While Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her head writer, Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), might be taking on late-night television in Hacks‘ upcoming fourth season, we can exclusively announce that Max will be busy covering their journey with the return of The Official Hacks Podcast.

Available on Max and anywhere major podcasts are streamable, The Official Hacks Podcast is hosted by Bobby Finger and Lindsey Weber, who will be in conversation with the cast and crew of the Emmy-winning comedy series. Set to kick off with the first installments of Season 4 on Thursday, April 10th, the podcast will allow viewers to hear about exclusive behind-the-scenes stories from series creators Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky.

And while Season 4 will dive deeper into the late-night show creation process onscreen, this podcast will offer a glimpse inside Hacks‘ writers’ room and explore the complex dynamics between Deborah and her mentee, Ava.

As fans will recall, Season 3 concluded with the women at odds after Ava blackmailed Deborah into handing over the head writer job at her show, threatening to reveal the host’s one-night stand with conglomerate CEO Bob Lipka (Tony Goldwyn). While Deborah had initially hinted to Ava she’d get the gig, she made a last-minute change that forced Ava’s hand in the blackmail situation.

Where will the ladies pick up? Fans will have to tune in to find out and then immediately direct their attention to The Official Hacks Podcast after viewing for all of the inside scoops. As previously reported, Hacks is debuting with two episodes on April 10, with one episode dropping each Thursday until May 15, when Episodes 7 and 8 release together. Episodes 9 and 10 will drop on May 22 and May 29, respectively.

Finger and Weber are the cohosts of the podcast Who? Weekly, don’t miss their insight when The Official Hacks Podcast returns for Season 4, and hear more in the teaser, above.

Hacks, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, April 10, Max