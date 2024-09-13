[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Wynonna Earp: Vengeance.]

Come on, there has to be more Wynonna Earp after that Vengeance ending, right?

“Never bet against Earp and never bet against this fandom,” creator Emily Andras tells TV Insider. “I think it’s important to live in the present, be so grateful that we even got resurrected this time. You know more than anyone how many fan campaigns there are to save a show that’s gone down. We are one of the very few lucky ones, and I’m ever so grateful. But yeah, I would say if every fan watches it 200 times and keeps making noise, I’m ready to go. Once I dove back in, I was like, oh my God, I do have so many stories left to tell about this world and these characters. So I will never say no to Earp. I would love the chance to tell more.”

The original Syfy series’ four-season run ended in 2021. The titular demon-hunter (Melanie Scrofano), her gunslinging love Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon), her sister Waverly (Dom Provost-Chalkley), and her sister’s wife Nicole (Katherine Barrell) returned in the Tubi special that dropped on September 13. The cast is all on board to come back for more.

“I wouldn’t lose hope,” Scrofano says. As Provost-Chalkley sees it, “we do need it.”

That’s a sentiment shared by their costars. “There’s no way” there isn’t more, adds Rozon. “I think the fans are there. I think the specials are a great place. I think Tubi is a great place for Wynonna. I think it’s going to be a magical fit. I think if people want more that they’ll always be more. And I hope there’s more for me.”

Barrell also notes how “fan-driven” the show has always been. “While we would never want to be like, ‘Oh, it’s up to the fans,’ I think a big appeal of this show and the magic of it is the fandom and the excitement around the show,” she explains. “And I think if people are loving the special and people let Tubi know that, then I think they’re going to see a lot of value and excitement in doing more Earp. I think it’s really a supply and demand, and so if we can show them as the Earp family that there’s a huge demand, then hopefully we’ll get to do more. Watch the special, watch it over and over again. Tell your friends, tell your neighbors.”

Rozon also knows “all hell’s going to break loose” once fans watch the special and see how it ends for his character: Doc Holliday dies. But don’t worry, fixing that is on Scrofano’s wish list should there be more Wynonna. “I got to figure out how to bring Doc back,” she points out.

Andras agrees, adding, “I would love to explore more [deputized] Wynonna and Nicole trying to wrangle Purgatory. I just think that’s like a comedy duo farce that I could watch for hours. I think Waverly kind of digging down into Black Badge and seeing what the corruption is there would be great.” She also notes that she wasn’t able to service all the characters she’d have liked to in the special because it was only 90 minutes. “I would like to see more Jeremy. I’d like to see Jeremy’s return to Purgatory. Maybe a new romance or an old romance for him.”

Provost-Chalkley hopes that if there’s more, we get to see Waverly not just helping at Black Badge but getting something out of her time there for herself as well. “I really love the idea that with Jeremy’s help, Waverly has the opportunity to harness her power and, rather than it erupt and take over, that she can use it and then we will see the evolution of that power instead of it taking over,” they share.

Barrell would also love to see “the hilarity of Nicole and Wynonna trying to work together in an actual professional setting.” She’s also curious about how her character might feel about staying in the Ghost River Triangle, especially with her wife off on her adventure with Black Badge. “I think there’s going to be a breaking point for Nicole where staying in the Ghost River Triangle does start to become really hard and I think it will be interesting to explore what she does with that. Nicole is an adventurer and she had lived a very adventurous life and traveled a lot and now that Waverly’s gone and maybe Waverly gets some wanderlust from going on this adventure and Nicole can’t and what happens with that and how is she going to process that?”

Provost-Chalkley also hopes to get to see more of Waverly and Nicole working alongside each other for some kind of mission. “We’ve seen them work alongside each other with the research, with the wedding dress and all of the stuff, and that was really cute and I really loved exploring that. We’ve had a few moments in the special, too, for sure, but maybe something a little more like the wives need to come together to take on something specific,” they detail.

Barrell’s all for it, noting, “I do find when s**t hits the fan, we do kind of split up.”

Would you like more Wynonna Earp after Vengeance? If so, what would you like to see? Let us know in the comments section below.

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, Streaming now, Tubi