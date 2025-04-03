A Ghostly Love Match, More Hospital Drama, Kevin Bacon as a Hellish ‘Bondsman,’ Spring Break on the ‘Odyssey’

Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Ghosts

8:30/7:30c

One of the more endearing of the Woodstone ghosts, Native American Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), isn’t thrilled with his reputation as a 537-year-old virgin, but his love stories rarely end well. Pete (Richie Moriarty) has a solution, playing matchmaker and bringing home a fellow “roamer,” Joan (Taylor Ortega), a 1940s-era screenwriter with a touch of Rosalind Russell sass, complete with eternal alcohol flask. She likes what she sees in Sass: “Witty, great hair, a girl could do worse.” But he’s still hung up on Shiki, the longtime love of his life who’s unfortunately not able to teleport. What’s a lovesick ghost to do?

John Johnson / Max

The Pitt

9/8c

Where’s Dr. Robby (the sensational Noah Wyle)? That’s the question as the day shift winds down after an extraordinarily challenging marathon of misery in the best hospital drama in ages. Robby, the senior attending in the ER, finally hit his breaking point after 13 grueling hours, and in the first season’s penultimate episode, he’ll have to struggle to regain his professional demeanor while his concerned colleagues look on. “How do you deal with all this death and carnage?” a patient asks Mel King (Taylor Dearden), the ultra-sensitive second-year resident. “I don’t know,” she mutters. And neither do we.

Jeff Neumann/Netflix

Pulse

Series Premiere

This overheated medical melodrama, which often makes Grey’s Anatomy look like a documentary, has the bad luck to arrive as The Pitt is winding down, showered with acclaim. That’s not likely to happen here, as the telegenic staff of a Miami hospital prepares for an incoming hurricane while weathering personal storms of its own. The first hurdle arrives when chief resident Xander (Colin Woodell) is suspended and his illicit love interest, third-year resident Danny (Willa Fitzgerald), is promoted into his position. On the plus side: Justina Machado (One Day at a Time) projects authority as the chair of surgery and emergency medicine. She and Grey’s Bailey would be best friends.

Disney / Eric McCandless

Grey’s Anatomy

10/9c

The longest-running prime-time medical drama in TV history is at its uneven best anymore when it focuses less on elevator trysts and more on the medicine that put Grey Sloan on the map. Which is why I’m more intrigued by Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) bringing in Simone (Alexis Floyd) to assist in a risky brain surgery than in Teddy (Kim Raver) running into her flirty crush Dr. Cass Beckman (Sophia Bush) at a conference.

Prime Video

The Bondsman

Series Premiere

All sinew and roadhouse attitude, Kevin Bacon stars in a funky and very gory supernatural comedy-thriller as Hub Halloran, a Georgia bounty hunter who springs back from the dead after his grisly murder. Turns out Hub’s been touched by the actual Devil, and his ticket to stay out of Hell is to track down demons who’ve escaped from their brimstone prison and send them back. The fun cast includes Beth Grant as Hud’s unfazed mama, Jennifer Nettles as his ex and Justified‘s Damon Harriman as his earthly nemesis. All eight episodes are available for binge-watching, and the best news is that they clock in at around 30 minutes each.

Disney / Ray Mickshaw

Doctor Odyssey

9/8c

It was inevitable that the most shameless of guilty pleasures would find a way to celebrate spring break. And no one who’s watched the freshman season will be in the least surprised that as the Odyssey welcomes a frisky new batch of travelers, three of the college vixens take a liking to Dr. Max (Joshua Jackson). This may, however, be a less than opportune time for nurse Tristan (Sean Teale) to start addressing his drinking problem.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: