A Ghostly Love Match, More Hospital Drama, Kevin Bacon as a Hellish ‘Bondsman,’ Spring Break on the ‘Odyssey’
Ghosts makes a potential soulmate for unlucky-in-love Sasappis. While hospital trauma continues on Max‘s excellent The Pitt, Netflix drops the medical melodrama Pulse and Grey’s Anatomy attempts another risky surgery. Kevin Bacon stars in the supernatural horror comedy The Bondsman as a bounty hunter from Hell. Spring break shenanigans cause turbulence on Doctor Odyssey.
Ghosts
One of the more endearing of the Woodstone ghosts, Native American Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), isn’t thrilled with his reputation as a 537-year-old virgin, but his love stories rarely end well. Pete (Richie Moriarty) has a solution, playing matchmaker and bringing home a fellow “roamer,” Joan (Taylor Ortega), a 1940s-era screenwriter with a touch of Rosalind Russell sass, complete with eternal alcohol flask. She likes what she sees in Sass: “Witty, great hair, a girl could do worse.” But he’s still hung up on Shiki, the longtime love of his life who’s unfortunately not able to teleport. What’s a lovesick ghost to do?
The Pitt
Where’s Dr. Robby (the sensational Noah Wyle)? That’s the question as the day shift winds down after an extraordinarily challenging marathon of misery in the best hospital drama in ages. Robby, the senior attending in the ER, finally hit his breaking point after 13 grueling hours, and in the first season’s penultimate episode, he’ll have to struggle to regain his professional demeanor while his concerned colleagues look on. “How do you deal with all this death and carnage?” a patient asks Mel King (Taylor Dearden), the ultra-sensitive second-year resident. “I don’t know,” she mutters. And neither do we.
Pulse
This overheated medical melodrama, which often makes Grey’s Anatomy look like a documentary, has the bad luck to arrive as The Pitt is winding down, showered with acclaim. That’s not likely to happen here, as the telegenic staff of a Miami hospital prepares for an incoming hurricane while weathering personal storms of its own. The first hurdle arrives when chief resident Xander (Colin Woodell) is suspended and his illicit love interest, third-year resident Danny (Willa Fitzgerald), is promoted into his position. On the plus side: Justina Machado (One Day at a Time) projects authority as the chair of surgery and emergency medicine. She and Grey’s Bailey would be best friends.
Grey’s Anatomy
The longest-running prime-time medical drama in TV history is at its uneven best anymore when it focuses less on elevator trysts and more on the medicine that put Grey Sloan on the map. Which is why I’m more intrigued by Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) bringing in Simone (Alexis Floyd) to assist in a risky brain surgery than in Teddy (Kim Raver) running into her flirty crush Dr. Cass Beckman (Sophia Bush) at a conference.
The Bondsman
All sinew and roadhouse attitude, Kevin Bacon stars in a funky and very gory supernatural comedy-thriller as Hub Halloran, a Georgia bounty hunter who springs back from the dead after his grisly murder. Turns out Hub’s been touched by the actual Devil, and his ticket to stay out of Hell is to track down demons who’ve escaped from their brimstone prison and send them back. The fun cast includes Beth Grant as Hud’s unfazed mama, Jennifer Nettles as his ex and Justified‘s Damon Harriman as his earthly nemesis. All eight episodes are available for binge-watching, and the best news is that they clock in at around 30 minutes each.
Doctor Odyssey
It was inevitable that the most shameless of guilty pleasures would find a way to celebrate spring break. And no one who’s watched the freshman season will be in the least surprised that as the Odyssey welcomes a frisky new batch of travelers, three of the college vixens take a liking to Dr. Max (Joshua Jackson). This may, however, be a less than opportune time for nurse Tristan (Sean Teale) to start addressing his drinking problem.
INSIDE THURSDAY TV:
- Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (8/7c, CBS): While the rest of the family tries to stay out of Connor’s (Dougie Baldwin) private life, Georgie (Montana Jordan) takes it upon himself to help the lad impress his latest crush.
- 9-1-1 (8/7c, ABC): While Eddie (Ryan Guzman) continues to try to win over his son in Texas, L.A.’s 118 crew attends to a serial 9-1-1 caller.
- Matlock (9/8c, CBS): Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) hopes to bolster her image within the firm by taking on a tricky case that could overturn a 21-year-old conviction. And while her young assistants worry Olympia is looking for new opportunities outside of the office, Matty (Kathy Bates) stays busy scheming to get the firm’s mole to reveal critical information. The bigger mystery: What’s the “Johnson case” file Olympia is keeping secret?
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (9/8c, NBC): Carisi (Peter Scanavino) takes off his prosecutor’s hat when he’s called to be a witness in a trial.
- Elsbeth (10/9c, CBS): This week’s guest suspect: Tony and Emmy winner Mary-Louise Parker as a famed decluttering expert whose husband died suspiciously in a hot tub. That’s one way to clean house.
- Found (10/9c, NBC): A father’s extreme measures to find his missing son cause complications for Gabi (Shanola Hampton) and M&A.
- SurrealEstate (10/9c, Syfy): Ghosts meets HGTV in the third season of the supernatural real-estate drama, taking a three-year time jump as Luke Roman (Tim Rozon) encounters a nemesis from his childhood while investigating a cowboy spirit that’s haunting his latest property.
ON THE STREAM:
- Bosch: Legacy (streaming on Prime Video): In the next two episodes of the final season, Honey Chandler’s (Mimi Rogers) campaign for D.A. comes to a vote, while Bosch (Titus Welliver) keeps searching for clues about the missing Gallagher family and daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz) sets a trap for the follow-home thieves.
- Devil May Cry (streaming on Netflix): An anime action series, based on a video game, pits orphaned Dante against an army of demons. Also new to Netflix: Season 3 of the animated Jurassic World: Chaos Theory
- Ludwig (streaming on BritBox): John “Ludwig” Taylor (David Mitchell), the puzzle expert who stepped into the shoes of his missing detective brother, takes on the case of a suspicious death on a building site, and begins to worry that the office’s IT expert, Holly (Sophie Willan), is on to his masquerade.