‘GMA’ Anchor Whit Johnson Reveals Shocking Family Secret on Live TV

Good Morning America anchor Whit Johnson dropped a bombshell on air over the weekend while the panel discussed the DNA testing service 23andMe and the company’s recent filing for bankruptcy.

Johnson revealed he and his family took the 23andMe test in 2014, which led to a shocking discovery. His father, Steve, was adopted, something no one in his family, including Steve, was aware of.

He also shared that his DNA test was the “missing link” in discovering his father’s long-lost biological brother. The family continued to use the service over the years to discover more about their family history and other unknown relatives.

“That discovery led to another brother and a possible sister on my grandmother’s side and two more brothers on my grandfather’s side,” Johnson revealed.

23andMe filed for bankruptcy last week, meaning the personal data of its 15 million customers could potentially be sold. In light of this, California Attorney General Rob Bonta has urged users to “delete their data and destroy any samples of genetic material held by the company.”

Johnson confirmed he has wiped his data from the website; however, his father has decided not to.

“It does make me sad,” Steve said, speaking to his son for the Good Morning America segment. “Because it means that a lot of people who could have the experience I had won’t have it, because people just won’t sign up for this stuff.”

“I’m not deleting my data,” he added. “For the handful of people seeking information, this is the only way you’re gonna get it.”

While Johnson said he chose to delete his data for “peace of mind,” he revealed his dad “is just not ready to close the chapter on this beautiful family story.”

23andMe was founded in 2006 by Linda Avey, Paul Cusenza, and Anne Wojcicki and is best known for providing a direct-to-consumer genetic testing service in which customers give a saliva sample that is laboratory analyzed and used to generate reports relating to the customer’s ancestry and genetic predispositions to health-related topics.

Wojcicki announced her resignation on X last week and revealed her plans to become an independent bidder for the company.

