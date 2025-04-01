Jon Stewart Addresses Trump’s Comments About Serving Third Term in Office

Jon Stewart took aim at Donald Trump on Monday’s (March 31) edition of The Daily Show after the President floated the idea of possibly serving an unprecedented third term in the White House.

At the top of Monday’s episode, Stewart said, “We’re gonna check in with our good friend democracy,” before throwing to a clip of a Good Morning America news report about Trump “considering the options” for how he could run for a third term as President. The report stated this would be a “breach of the constitution’s two-term limit for president.”

“I’m sorry, considering the options?” Stewart responded. “What, are you trying to order off-menu from the constitution? ‘I see you got two terms, but can I get it animal style?'”

The late-night host then played another clip, which quoted Trump as telling NBC reporters, “There are methods which you could do it,” one of which would be “urging his vice president JD Vance to run and then cede power back” to him. “That’s one method, but there are others, too,” Trump was quoted as saying.

“Yes, there are other methods. I think you tried one a few years ago,” Stewart quipped, referring to the January 6 attack on the Capitol following Trump’s 2020 election defeat. “There are other methods for staying in power beyond when you’re legally allowed to be there. Historically, some of them involve catapults.”

Stewart continued, “Although, maybe Trump has something more creative in mind, with the Vance thing. Have you heard of the movie Face/Off? So, here is how it is going to work. Trump will watch that movie as the military seizes power. What the f***?”

He added, “At which point, I’m sure Chuck Schumer will say, ‘I will allow it because, in the third term, we think his popularity will go down to 30.'”

Elsewhere, Stewart focused on Trump’s continued firing of federal employees, saying, “Meanwhile, the process of streamlining our beautiful democracy continues apace. A couple of months into Trump’s second of his, let’s say, four to seven terms, he continues to his vaunted Apprentice catchphrase: You’re fired.”