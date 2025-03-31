Trump Gets Candid About Meeting With Bill Maher at White House

President Donald Trump has agreed to meet with long-time critic Bill Maher at the White House, even though he personally “doesn’t like the idea much.”

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social on Sunday (March 30), revealing that he had agreed to meet with the Real Time host as a favor to their mutual friend, Kid Rock.

“I got a call from a very good guy, and friend of mine, Kid Rock, asking me whether or not it would be possible for me to meet, in the White House, with Bill Maher, a man who has been unjustifiably critical of anything, or anyone, Trump,” the President wrote, adding, “I really didn’t like the idea much, and don’t like it much now, but thought it would be interesting.”

Trump went on to say his “problem” is that “no matter how much he likes your Favorite President, Me, he will publicly proclaim what a terrible guy I am, etc., very much like the Democrats at my recent Address to the Joint Session of Congress, where I stated, correctly, that no matter what I said or did, they wouldn’t stand, they wouldn’t applaud, they wouldn’t smile or laugh and, certainly, they wouldn’t be in any way ‘nice.’”

The Commander in Chief did acknowledge he could be “proven wrong” at the meeting, adding, “In any event, I’m doing a favor for a friend. I look forward to meeting with Bill Maher, Kid Rock and, I believe, even the legendary Dana White will be present. It might be fun or, it might not, but you will be the first to know!”

Maher discussed meeting with Trump on a recent episode of his Club Random podcast, where Kid Rock was a guest. During the chat with the musician, Maher joked his visit to the White House would likely end with him “in Guantanamo Bay.”

The late-night host also talked about the Trump meeting with NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo, saying, “It probably will accomplish very little. But you gotta try, man. You gotta try.”

On Friday’s Real Time, Maher mocked Republicans for their blind loyalty to Trump, stating, “Republicans dance like Trump now. They may name weapons systems after him. They’ve even dressed like him with the trademark suit and tie, available exclusively at Banana Republic. All these super macho guys eating the a** of another man.”

He also addressed Trump’s comments on Meet the Press earlier on Sunday, where the President floated the idea of serving a third term.

“You just know that soon the entire Republican Party will be on this page,” Maher said. “OK? There’s no fuzz on this. It’s as clear as 1, 2, 3 — presidents get two terms, not more, no matter how wonderful you think they are. It’s written in black and white in the Constitution. Guys, you know this is wrong. You know in your heart this is the moment when Rome stops being a republic.”

