It’s not every day that a game show has a professional athlete on it, especially not one who gets to play a game directly related to their sport. That was the case for this The Price Is Right contestant when he played Hole in One to win a car.

On Tuesday, March 18, contestant Travis bid on designer jewelry, which included a 14-karat chain necklace with a charm, hoop earrings, and three stacking rings. He bid $1,444 when the actual price was $1,765.

He got to come on down and see host Drew Carey on the stage and play Hole in One. This game is typically played for a car. The contestant has to play golf to win a potential $500 bonus by placing six grocery products from least to most expensive. He played for a 2024 Hyundai Venue SEL.

Travis is a golf professional from Seattle, Washington. Carey laughed when he told him his occupation, as Travis was set to play a golf game. “If you miss this put, hang your head, dude,” Carey said. “You cannot show your face in public.”

Carey demonstrated how to play the game, shooting from the farthest possible place. He admitted that he “doesn’t golf” but got a perfect hole-in-one. Travis had to putt from only two lines away. He got the ball in easily and won the car.

“No pressure if you’re a golf pro playing Hole in One on The Price Is Right,” Carey said as Travis went to sit in his new vehicle.

“Crazy Coincidence Today!” a Reddit user posted.

“Guy gets on stage to play a game, and he says he is a pro golfer from LA. Drew says, ‘Wouldn’t it be crazy if you had to play Hole in One for a new car?’ Well, that is exactly what he got to do! I laughed out loud!! He got pretty close (two spots away), and of course, he sunk the putt!!!”

“That was particularly satisfying,” said one fan.

“Imagine the pressure,” said another.

“The hole on Hole in One looks like it’s almost double the size of a regulation golf hole. This was a gimmie[sic] for this contestant,” one last fan wrote.

This isn’t the first time this has happened on TPIR. In November 2024, a professional golf coach also played Hole In One.

“Everyone you coach is going to be judging you on this now,” Carey told that contestant, Stephanie.

She took the place farthest away from the hole after getting zero prices right. The crowd fell silent as Stephanie got into putting position. “Look at that!” Carey exclaimed. With one putt, and despite the setback, she sent the golf ball careening right into the hole with a perfect swing. “Boom!” Carey declared as the crowd erupted. Stephanie jumped up and down and went over to her car prize. “Ace putters up here…” the host closed.

