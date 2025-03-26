When Is the ‘1923’ Finale? Details on Extended Episode

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for 1923 Season 2.]

1923 Season 2 is taking after its predecessor, Yellowstone, with an extended season finale (Yellowstone Season 5 ended with a nearly two-hour closer in December). The Paramount+ original series will be seven episodes long, the streamer confirms to TV Insider. It was previously believed that the season would consist of eight episodes. The finale will be a longer episode released all at once.

Here’s everything you need to know about the remaining episodes of 1923.

When are new episodes of 1923 Season 2?

1923 Season 2 premiered on Sunday, February 23, on Paramount+. One episode has been released weekly since. 1923 Season 2 Episode 6, “The Mountain Teeth of Monsters,” comes out on Sunday, March 30. The episode description reads, “Alexandra [Julia Schlaepfer] catches a lucky break during her journey; Teonna [Aminah Nieves] reunites with a face from her past.”

When is the 1923 Season 2 finale?

1923 Season 2 Episode 7 is the finale, Paramount+ confirms. It’s called “A Dream and a Memory,” and it will be close to two hours long in runtime. The finale comes out on Sunday, April 6, only on Paramount+. The episode description reads, “Jacob [Harrison Ford] and his crew eagerly await Spencer’s [Brandon Sklenar] return at the train station. Teonna has a fateful run-in. Alexandra braves the cold.”

Will there be a 1923 Season 3?

As of the time of publication, 1923 has not been renewed for Season 3. But with record-setting viewership for the platform, Paramount+ may want to continue telling this story.

What happens in 1923 Season 2?

Spencer and Alex have been on long, dangerous, separate journeys to Montana in the second season. Alex began her trek in England, traveling overseas via ocean liner and arriving in America in New York. She had a harrowing experience with immigration services at Ellis Island, was robbed in Grand Central Station, and things didn’t get easier on the train to Chicago. Episode 5 ended with Alex being offered a helping hand by English train passengers Paul (Augustus Prew) and Hillary (Janet Montgomery). They offered her respite at their home in Winnetka, Illinois.

Spencer, meanwhile, got a job shoveling coal on a merchant ship following his arrest in Marseilles at the end of Season 1. That ship docked in Galveston, Texas, and further conflicts prompted Spencer to jump onto a moving train in Fort Worth before jumping off the same train near Amarillo. An unexpected run-in with Marshal Mamie Fossett (Jennifer Carpenter) resulted in her buying Spencer a train ticket home to Montana. The last viewers saw Spencer in Episode 5, he was boarding that locomotive, and Sheriff William McDowell (Robert Patrick) was rushing to tell the Duttons that Spencer had called and he was coming home.

Teonna has been fleeing far from home with father Runs His Horse (Michael Spears) and romantic fling Pete Plenty Clouds (Jeremy Gauna). They reunited in Season 1, after Teonna had long been on the run by herself following her escape from the abusive residential school run by Father Renaud (Sebastian Roché). She’s wanted for the murder of a group of nuns at the school, all of whom physically and emotionally abused her and other students at the boarding school that aimed to force indigenous girls to assimilate into white American culture.

As of Episode 5, Teonna, Runs His Horse, and Pete were still on the run, but were in the inconvenient location of the open plains where Renaud and Marshal Kent (Jamie McShane). Episode 5 ended on the cliffhanger of Kent and Renaud finding Pete, who was looking for water, and a war cry from Pete as he and Kent shot at each other.

Spencer and Alex will hopefully be reunited by the series’ end. When asked what he thinks the most romantic Spencer and Alex moment of the entire series was, Sklenar told TV Insider, “You’ll have to ask me when this thing is all said and done,” with a wink of a smile.

