‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Yells Final Answer & Wins $68,000

A Wheel of Fortune contestant yelled out the Bonus Round answer after he was confident about the final puzzle. This all happened after his opponent made a “painful” mistake on the longest puzzle ever.

Dustin Whittern, from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, played against Rachael Traywick, from Kapaa, Hawaii, and Nikol Gamble, from Houston, Texas, on the Tuesday, March 25 episode.

On the first toss-up, Whittern, a black diamond snow skier, buzzed in but didn’t answer fast enough, so the round kept going. As more letters appeared, Traywick, who has watched WoF since the Chuck Woolery days, buzzed in with “Strolling on the Shore” and won $1,000. She also guessed the second toss-up, “Graduation Speaker,” putting $2,000 in her bank.

During the first puzzle of the game, Traywick solved most of it, bringing her bank up to $11,300. When she guessed an “I,” there wasn’t any in the puzzle, so the turn moved to Wittern. He earned a Wild Card during the turn. The game show contestant solved the “Before and After puzzle, which was “Slap on the Back to the Future.” His bank reached $13,080, which included a trip to Antigua.

In the Mystery Round, Whittern guessed “E.” Host Ryan Seacrest told him that there were 12 of them, and by the time Vanna White was done clicking them all, she joked that she was exhausted. He solved most of the puzzle until he guessed an “O.” There wasn’t any in the puzzle, so the turn moved to Gamble, an owner and operator of an escape room that serves alcohol. She landed on the mystery wedge, which had a Bankrupt on it, causing her to lose all of her money. The turn moved to Traywick, who solved most of the puzzle. However, when she guessed a “U,” there was none in the “Song Lyrics,” so the turn moved to Whittern.

Gamble guessed until there was only one letter left. Seacrest told her to try and guess. She said, “See the line where the soy meets the sea. It calls me.” She was not correct, even though she only had one letter (in S_Y) to guess. Gamble instantly realized her painful mistake after the incorrect buzzer sounded, but it was too late, saying, “Oh my God!” Traywick swooped in with the correct answer, “See The Line Where The SKY Meets The Sea It Calls Me,” from the song “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana. Seacrest told White that he thinks it is the most letters she has ever touched on the puzzle board. She agreed.

For the next puzzle, Gamble guessed an “N,” but her turn was short-lived as she guessed another letter that wasn’t in the puzzle. Traywick guessed two more letters before she was wrong. With only three letters revealed, Whittern guessed, “Fuzzy Navel,” and won a trip to Florida.

In the Triple Toss-up Round, Traywick guessed the first one – “Big Bang Theory,” earning $2,000. Whittern guessed the second – “Theory of Relativity,” also getting $2,000. Traywick guessed “Conspiracy Theory” for the third and added another $2,000 to her bank.

With only five letters left in the puzzle, Whittern guessed the final one – “A luxurious setting.”

Traywick left with $12,650 and a dog bobblehead, given to her by Seacrest. Gamble was given $1,000 by the show after not having any money in her bank. Whittern was advancing to the Bonus Round with $28,880 in cash and prizes.

For the Bonus Round, he chose “Phrase.” Whittern brought his wife, Ashley, and his daughter, Addison, with him.

Wheel gave him “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” and he chose “C,F,P, and I” and “M” due to the Wild Card to round out the puzzle. After his letters appeared, the puzzle looked like, “_ _ IT F_R IT.” Whittern yelled out “WAIT FOR IT!” and Seacrest told him that was correct. He won an extra $40,000, giving him $68,880 to take home. Seacrest shook Addison’s hand and told her she was “good luck.”

The video was posted to YouTube, and fans reacted to Whittern’s response. “He sure didn’t wait for it, did he?” asked one fan.

“Dustin, when you said, wait for it, I felt that in my soul,” another fan said with laughing emojis.

“Way to go, Justin. I’m so proud of you,” said another.