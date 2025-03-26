Joy Behar Impresses ‘The View’ Cohosts With Signal Scandal Joke

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

By day, Joy Behar is a cohost on The View, but at night — at least, for the last few weeks — she’s been hitting the stage with her off-Broadway comedy show My First Ex-Husband. Clearly, her time spent practicing her deliveries is coming in handy on the talk show because on Wednesday’s (March 26) episode, she caught her cohosts off guard with her quick wit about a decidedly unfunny subject.

Once again, the first “Hot Topic” of the day was the Signal scandal, in which several cabinet members, including heads of the Department of Defense and national intelligence, accidentally included a journalist in their discussion of imminent military strike plans. This time, the cohosts were examining the fallout and the participants’ attempts to dial down the controversy of the matter during testimony before Congress and on Fox News.

“Tulsi Gabbard wouldn’t even say that ‘T.G.’ on the chain was her,” Behar said in response to the clips. “‘T.G.’ Who was it? Teresa Giudice?”

Her comments earned an immediate eruption of laughter from the audience and the panelists alike.

“That was a good one!” Alyssa Farah Griffin declared with a smile.

“That was a really good one!” Whoopi Goldberg agreed.

SECURITY OFFICIALS DOWNPLAY SHARING WAR PLANS: With Trump officials deflecting and defending using a Signal text thread that mistakenly included a journalist to discuss a military strike on Yemen, ‘The View’ co-hosts weigh in. pic.twitter.com/A4mrnKx5O5 — The View (@TheView) March 26, 2025

The panelists were united in their condemnation of the cabinet members and other senior officials involved in the text chain, which has since been released by The Atlantic after Gabbard claimed its contents weren’t classified.

“I’m no military expert, but it kind of does sound a little classified to me,” Goldberg said, adding that the people involved should have noticed a name that didn’t belong in the group and asked questions. “You can say, ‘No, this isn’t a big but this is a big deal.’ This is a very big deal.” After criticizing those who said they are “investigating” how it happened, she added, “This was a mistake, and anybody else who did this would be gone.”

In response to those who called the journalist, Jeffrey Goldberg, names during their spin discussions of the matter, Sara Haines noted, “He didn’t invite himself to the group.”

“These people are testifying committee under oath, and it is now clear to me, at least as a former federal prosecutor, that they likely perjured themselves,” Sunny Hostin added. She also compared the qualifications of Donald Trump‘s defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, with the man he replaced, Lloyd Austin. “When you replace excellence by mediocrity, that is what you get.”

Griffin added her take on the spin effort by those loyal to Trump, saying, “These people, who are supporters of Trump and who are defending this, you’re not serving Donald Trump by keeping someone incompetent as a secretary of Defense… I’m really disappointed to see people who I know know better, who care about the safety of our troops, dismissing this as like, ‘Oh, it was just a text thread.'”

Goldberg concluded the chat with an unusual analogy, saying, “I’m going to start calling this in the cat box because that’s what they’re doing. They’re doing what cats do. When the cat uses a cat box, the cat goes like this [gestures pawing] and tries to cover it all up. So when you hear me say, ‘Now, a moment from our cat box,’ you’ll know what I’m talking about.”

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC