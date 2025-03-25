‘The Voice’ Shock Steal & Exit Heartbreak in Dramatic Final Round of Battles

Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The competition has gone up another level on Season 27 of The Voice as the third and final week of Battle Rounds took place on Monday (March 24), with the coaches deciding their teams for the upcoming Knockouts.

Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, John Legend, and Adam Levine were back in the famous red chairs to watch the remaining members of their teams fight it out in several head-to-head performances. But only 11 made it through to the next round.

The night began with Team Kelsea’s Iris Herrera and Simone Marijic facing off in a tense showdown as they sang “Ceilings” by Lizzy McAlpine. Ballerini ultimately picked Herrera as the winner, noting, “She really knows her voice, and she knows how to use it to show how unique she is.”

However, the journey isn’t over for Marijic, as Bublé used his Steal in a surprise move to bring the talented singer over to his team.

Next up was Team Bublé’s Dimitrius Graham and Divighn, who fought it out in a performance of “Leave the Door Open” by Anderson.Paak and Bruno Mars. Both performers received praise, but in the end, Bublé picked Divighn as the victor, saying, “I love how solid, how slick and smooth he is.”

Then came Team Adam’s Trevon Dawson and Tyler Kae, who faced off in a performance of “I’m With You” by Avril Lavigne. It was another tense showdown, but Levine chose Dawson as the winner, explaining, “Trevon is my lone country singer, which is great.”

Team Legend was up next, with Jay Ammo taking on Renzo in a performance of “Is This Love” by Bob Marley & the Wailers. Legend showed his respect for both singers but ultimately selected Renzo to move on, saying, “He keeps showing us why he deserves to be here and why everyone thinks he’s going to go really far on the show.”

The next showdown saw Team Bublé’s Adam David facing off against Ricardo Moreno in a performance of their coach’s own song, “Home.” Bublé decided on David as the winner, noting, “I love the character of Adam’s voice. Adam has a kind of cool bluesy, soulful jazz voice that I dig.”

Finally, Team Adam’s Conor James went up against Tinika Wyatt in a performance of “How Deep Is Your Love” by Bee Gees. It was the hardest decision of the night for Levine, but he ultimately picked James as the victor, explaining, “Conor has a unicorn quality to him. He can sing anything and make it feel like it means something.”

However, Ballerini swooped in with her Steal, meaning Wyatt would remain in the competition. “Tinika adds a level of soul to Team Kelsea that I’m very excited about,” the country star added.

There was also a montage of abbreviated Battles, which saw Jacquelyn George defeat Jordan Allen to remain on Team Legend, Dan Kieran beat Jessica Manalo to stay with Team Keslea, and Page Mackenzie win out over Robert Hunter to also stick with Team Kelsea.

That means the singers facing heartbreak and going home after the third round of Battles were Dimitrius Graham, Jay Ammo, Jessica Manalo, Jordan Allen, Ricardo Moreno, Robert Hunter, and Tyler Kae.

Those advancing are Adam David, Conor James, Dan Kiernan, Divighn, Iris Herrera, Jacquelyn George, Page Mackenzie, Simone Marijic, Renzo, Tinika Wyatt, and Trevon Dawson.

What did you think of the third night of Battles? Did the coaches make the right decisions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

The Voice, Season 27, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC