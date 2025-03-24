Drew Carey made fun of a prize that a The Price is Right contestant recently won. The game show contestant won more than just the item that the host described as “dull,” but he couldn’t help but get a joke in.

Lisa Hoshauer won the second bid on Bidder’s Row during the Wednesday, March 19, episode. She bid on Riedell Roller Skates. They featured two skates, 16 wheels, and two skate tools. Hoshauer bid $525 when the retail price was $528.

When she ran up to the stage, announcer George Gray told her about the three prizes she could take home if she won Make Your Move. Make Your Move always features three prizes: one worth up to $99, one worth up to $999, and the last one worth up to $9,999. During the game, the contestant is shown a board with nine digits of the three prizes. Under the numbers are three sliding color-coded markers in red, yellow, and green, which represent the prizes. The contestant must slide the three markers so that each is placed below the correct price for the corresponding prize, using all nine digits only once. They must be right about all three prices in order to win the prizes.

“We are going to start off with some excitement!” Gray said. “It’s a new pencil sharpener.”

“Yes!” Carey yelled. “Most exciting hour of daytime television.”

The second prize seemed to excite Hoshauer a bit more as it was a 128-gig smartphone. The third prize was a trip for two to the Hamptons for six nights.

“I know the pencil sharpener doesn’t sound all that glamorous, but who wants to live in a world with dull pencils? Not me. Not Drew Carey,” Carey said to Hoshauer.

After Carey explained to the contestant how the game worked, he joked, “Imagine getting on the plane to the Hamptons with a pocket of sharp pencils and TSA can’t do anything about it.”

Hoshauer put the sharpener at $55, the smartphone at $69, and the trip to $8,479. She was correct and won all three prizes. Hoshauer won the first Showcase Showdown with $80, moving on to the Showcase. She bet on designer sneakers and heels, a home office, and a pair of 2025 Suzuki Boulevard C50 motorcycles. The TPIR contestant bid $28,500. Hoshauer was over by only a couple of dollars, as the retail price was $28,428, so she did not win the Showcase or the prizes.

The clip was posted to YouTube and fans reacted to Hoshauer’s win.

“Honestly that pencil sharpener, sheesh. That was probably the easiest Make Your Move this season. Anyway good for Lisa, but she just missed her Showcase by $72, ugh, that’s been happening all week,” a fan said.

“I love this game,” said another.

“Yay! Lisa made her move successfully,” added a third.