Even in janky bodycam-footage angles, the chemistry between these people looks good!

In TV Insider’s exclusive first look at this week’s episode of The Rookie, Lisseth Chavez, Alyssa Diaz, Nathan Fillion, and Mekia Cox once again deliver a masterclass in banter as their characters gear up for a mission aboard a Los Angeles County bus. And as you can see above, the cast continues to prove that they are having as much fun making this show as we have watching it.

Fittingly entitled “Speed,” ABC’s release states that Season 7’s 11th episode puts Chavez and Fillion’s Celina and John “in a hostage situation while undercover for a public safety initiative.” Hence the outfits to make Celina look like a college student and Nolan like, well, less of a cop. Hopefully slouching helps because that hat was not it.

“It’s always a challenge doing body cams,” Richard T. Jones tells us. “Everyone else is a little bit more comfortable and used to it because they’re on the street a lot more, so they use their body cams a lot more. When it comes to me, it’s a little bit more challenging for me. One is because I’m a little taller, and two, I’ve got to get into the flow of acting and then also filming.”

After things go south and the originally lighthearted assignment becomes a matter of life or death, Diaz and Cox’s Angela and Nyla will begin to investigate the suspects, while two other of our favorite LAPD’ers contend with a development we are not loving: Turns out, Tim (Eric Winter) may have some issues with Lucy’s (Melissa O’Neil) decision-making skills and as everyone knows, he’s not one to keep his opinions to himself.

Good lord, are these two ever gonna get it together?!

The Rookie, Tuesdays, 9/8c, ABC