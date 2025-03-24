‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Wants People to Stop Demanding Democrats Fix Trump’s Mistakes

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The cohosts of The View kicked off the week by taking a look at what key members of the Democratic party are currently doing to spread their message of resistance during Donald Trump‘s second term. First, they watched clips of Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez leading very well-attended anti-oligarchy rallies; then, they showed new Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin championing a more centrist approach.

After her fellow cohosts — that is, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — weighed in on the matter with their varying perspectives, Whoopi Goldberg offered up a very different take on the matter altogether.

To Goldberg, the question wasn’t which approach is right but rather, why are people looking to the Democrats for leadership when America elected Republicans to leadership in both the presidency and both chambers of Congress?

“I find it fascinating that everyone wants the Democrats to figure out what to do and how to do it when we told you what was happening. We said what was coming. And people made a decision. People made a decision,” she declared, referring to the vote results of the 2024 general election.

Goldberg then went on to criticize those Republicans who’ve refused to participate in local town halls to face their constituents, after several of their peers were met with thunderous crowds who were angered over Donald Trump and Elon Musk taking a chainsaw to the federal government apparatus through the so-called Department of Government Efficiency: “What I do love seeing is I love seeing people going and engaging themselves. There are so many Republicans that have decided not to engage it all,” she said. “The Republicans are not there. That should tell you something. If you don’t have the cojones to come and meet the people who put you in power, then you shouldn’t be there. You shouldn’t be there.”

Goldberg speculated that part of the unrest that’s triggering attendance at rallies like Sanders and AOC held are reported instances of overreach by the government in detaining people whose speech they don’t agree with.

“People don’t like seeing their right to protest disappear. They don’t like seeing when you said you’re just gonna pick up the bad guys, and you’re picking up everybody, and you’re not sending anybody back,” Goldberg said. “Americans want you to fix these issues, but not the way you’re doing it. They don’t like the way it’s happening because that means any one of us who someone says, ‘You look a little Spanish to me,’ or ‘I don’t like what you’re saying’ .. or ‘I don’t like who I think you are’ — these are the things that are starting to disappear, and these are not the things that they were put into power to take care of.”

