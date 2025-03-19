Whoopi Goldberg Calls for Mass Anti-Trump Protests: ‘Start Screaming’

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Before Donald Trump‘s inauguration, Whoopi Goldberg consistently took a tone of moderation and restraint, repeatedly promising to take a wait-and-see approach before losing her cool. But she had a remarkably different stance on Wednesday’s (March 19) episode of The View.

The first “Hot Topic” discussion of the day was, once again, Chuck Schumer‘s decision to vote to keep the government open, which gave Donald Trump a legislative win and angered many members of his party. After a spirited discussion where the cohosts made many of the same points they did in prior episodes — particularly Sunny Hostin, who doubled down on her assertion that Schumer “caved” to Trump — and they debated some of the infighting that has resulted in the party, Goldberg shared a call to action to audiences who are displeased by what Trump is doing in the White House.

“Listen, be careful because this is what they want. They want this fighting. They want this infighting,” she said. “What’s happening now? Democrats don’t have what they need to get what they want done. So again, people have to get out and you have to march. You have to start making noise. This is now coming back to us. The only way people are going to hear how angry you are is if you get out there. We’ve done it — when people were being sent over to Vietnam, disproportionately, we got out there and we made noise, and we made a difference. We made a difference. We made a difference when it came to women’s rights. We made a difference when it came to Black people’s rights. If we don’t get up and get out there and start making the noise, we have to make it’s not going to change.”

“This is it. It’s now on us. We have to do it,” Goldberg continued. “You want to save your Social Security, you got to get up, and you got to start screaming because the only way they’re going to understand that you’re not going to put up with it is if you don’t put up with it.”

After the commercial break, the second “Hot Topic” discussion ended with a similar refrain from Goldberg. The conversation centered on Chief Justice John Roberts‘ response to Trump’s call for impeachment of a judge making decisions he didn’t like, with Hostin arguing that Trump is creating a constitutional crisis between the executive and judicial branches.

And Goldberg concluded the chat with this word to viewers: “I’m going to err on the side where the glass has something in it, because I feel like, if I just give it up and say, ‘Yeah, it’s done, it’s finished,’ then people will think that it’s done and it’s finished, and it’s not. It is not done and finished. And again, I’m going to say to us, we do it every day. We have these discussions every day. Sometimes we agree, sometimes we don’t, but we’re talking about it, and we’re b***ng about it, and that’s what you all have to do. That’s what you have to do as our as the people who are being affected by all of this. We are all affected by this.”

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC