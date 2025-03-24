Here Are Their Stories For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Newsletter:

The trial for one of the men who held Carisi (Peter Scanavino) hostage in the midseason finale is finally here on Law & Order: SVU, and it’s going to get emotional — not just for him but for his wife, Rollins (Kelli Giddish), when she takes the stand as well. The promo for the April 3 episode offers a peek.

In “Accomplice Liability,” Carisi attempts to put aside his role as prosecutor to serve as a witness in a trial. Plus, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) tries to help a rape survivor struggling with her recovery.

The promo, which you can watch above, includes clips of what Carisi went through while a hostage. “I thought my husband had been killed,” an emotional Rollins says on the stand. “Part of him is still trapped in that deli.” She worries that he won’t “be free until we win this case.”

The preview also shows Benson telling Carisi, “Take your power back.” Will he be able to?

In the midseason premiere, it was revealed that Deonte (Keith Machekanyanga) changed his plea. Scanavino told TV Insider, “I think there’s just a lot of anger there. I think he really blames Deonte for everything that happened, and Boyd [Silas Weir Mitchell]. I don’t think he’s giving him any quarter that he was being forced to do it by Boyd or whatever. I think he thinks he gave Deonte every opportunity to stop this from happening and he never did, so he’s got a lot of anger directed towards Deonte, and the fact that now he’s going to try to plead not guilty really angers him.”

At the time, he also said that Carisi was bringing the trauma of what he experienced home with him, with Rollins the most aware. “I think given her character’s history and what their relationship is, she knows how to deal with it better than anybody and she knows when to give him space and when to engage with him,” Scanavino added. “And I think she’s probably infinitely patient with him.”

Law & Order: SVU, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC