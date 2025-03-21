‘Jeopardy!’: Contestant Runs Category for Amazing Win

[The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for the Friday, March 21, episode of Jeopardy!]

Cameron Berry, from Brighton, Massachusetts, returned to try and win his second game of Jeopardy!. He had a one-day total of $24,600 and had 27 correct responses in his first game. The data analyst played against Steve Luck, from Royal Oak, Michigan, and Josh Weikert, from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, on Friday’s (March 21) episode.

Berry was in the hole after he incorrectly answered a question about The Beach Boys. Weikert was in the same boat. Luck, however, led with $1,000.

The current champion, however, built his bank as he correctly answered question after question. Luck then found the first Daily Double of the game, hoping to surpass Berry. The clue read, “He/it says ‘I think there’s been a failure in the pod-bay doors…. lucky you weren’t killed….Dave…what are you doing?'” The IT Manager answered, “Who is HAL?,” giving him $3,200.

However, after Berry, a college administrator, and Luck incorrectly answered a question each, Weikert, a politics professor, pulled ahead with $3,400.

During the interview round, Weikert revealed that he doesn’t only teach politics, but he is involved with politics as well. He is the Policy Advisor for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and is a simple affairs officer for the U.S. Army. Luck shared that he does father-son fishing outings after his son begged him to take him. Berry revealed that he took an eight-country road trip throughout Europe in four days. “That’s amazing!” host Ken Jennings said.

In the second half of the round, Weikert, ran the category of “Lost in America,” correctly answering all of the questions giving himself the lead with $6,400. “Wow!” Jennings said. “You just ran that category.” The audience and his game show opponents applauded him.

By the end of the round, Weikert led with $7,400. Luck was in second with $6,000. The reigning champion, Berry, only had $400.

In Double Jeopardy, Luck found the first DD of the round. He bet $3,000, trying to move into the lead. The clue read, “He’d fought Confederates and Apaches; Now General Nelson Miles led the invasion of this Caribean Island at Guanica.” “What is Cuba?” Luck answered. Jennings let him know that he was wrong and that the answer was Puerto Rico. Luck dropped down to $2,200 and remained in second place.

Weikert found the second DD. The clue read, “The experience of Jesus & of Simon of Cyrene inspired this expression for a burden one cannot shirk.” “What is a cross to bear?” he answered, giving him another $3,000, and a total of $12,800.

At the end of the round, Weikert kept his lead with $16,800. Luck had $11,800. Berry was in third with $6,400. A wonky wager would jeopardize everything heading into Final Jeopardy!.

The category for Final Jeopardy was “Bestsellers.” The clue read, “It begins in the village of Juffure & ends in Arkansas more than 200 years & 7 generations later.” Berry answered “What is Roots?” which was correct, giving him a final total of $12,800, after he bet it all. Luck also answered Roots and wagered $6,000, giving him $17,800. Weikert answered the same, wagering $7,201, giving him a final total of $23,601.

Weikert will face two new opponents on Monday after beating champion Berry.