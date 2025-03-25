‘Family Legacy’: Method Man’s Kids on Showing Different Side of Legendary Wu-Tang Clan Member

Take another trip down memory lane of music royalty through the personal lens of their offspring with Family Legacy. Returning for Season 2 on March 25, the Paramount+ docuseries gives fans an intimate look at these iconic entertainers from some of the ones who know them best in their children. Along with sit-down interviews, they’ll also react to watching vintage footage and music videos of their famous parents on MTV over the decades. Episodes to come center on Salt-N-Pepa, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Lil Wayne, DMX, Busta Rhymes, Wyclef Jean and more.

The premiere features sons and daughters of Wu-Tang Clan including Method Man’s (Clifford Smith Jr.) kids’ PXWER (Sha Smith) and Cheyenne “Chey” Smith. They reminisce about growing up, as do fellow next generation entertainers RZA’s daughter Prana Supreme Diggs, Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s son Weather Park and U-God’s son iNTeLL (Dontae). Each has followed into the industry with iNTeLL and PXWER in particular part of an emerging collective of artists called 2nd Generation Wu.

This comes at a time when the influential hip-hop group that exploded in the 1990s gears up for a farewell tour “Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber” with 27 stops starting June 6 in Baltimore. Here the Smith siblings open about showing a different side of their dad Method Man.

What was your dad’s first reaction about you all doing the show?

Sha Smith: Initially, he was like, “What’s going on? What is this about? What they talking about? They talking about me?” Once we gave him a good breakdown he said, “Alright, I can get behind that.” He was all for it and behind us doing it one hundred percent.

Cheyenne Smith: Right, because it’s not anything negative and highlights different parts of his career in a positive light. Just us commenting on things we haven’t seen before from his past and MTV. We’re very grateful.

What was the strangest place your dad was recognized while you were out?

Cheyenne: Honestly, there hasn’t been a place he hasn’t been recognized. We’re from New York, so we’ll go to Disney World. We’ll go to Florida and California to Disney and of course people will recognize him. The mall we’d be at. Toys “R” Us, the gym especially.

Sha: He is always getting pointed out. Whether it’s music or you’re that guy from TV or that one movie.

You’ve all decided to enter the family business, which can be hard to break through given the shadow your dad’s cast. What’s the best piece of advice he has given you?

Sha: Just being ourselves. Being authentic. Not trying to switch up for anybody. As long as we stay authentic, we would be alright.

How was it watching iNTeLL get candid about his dad and their estrangement? Do you think this show will help mend fences between the two?

Cheyenne: Watching him open up about his dad for me was very sentimental and emotional. I do pray from this their relationship gets better because you can see how it affects him from watching this first episode of Family Legacy.

Cheyenne, you talk about in the show how you really thought your dad went to jail from watching the Alicia Keys video he was in for “If I Ain’t Got You.” That’s probably funny to look back on now.

Cheyenne: It actually happened. I would say I was about six years old. He was in that Alicia Keys video where he gets arrested. He wasn’t home at the time, so it’ wasn’t like I could compare this man on the TV with the one sitting on the couch. In my head, what was happening on TV was occurring in real life. I thought my dad was going to jail, and I lost my damn mind. Every time I heard the song I associated it with the video, and it turned out for a long time until I was well into my 20’s I couldn’t listen to the song without getting emotional.

What does it mean to not only see this Wu-Tang tour coming up, but also Sha, you be a part of this next generation that’s continuing the name legacy?

Sha: It’s cool to see them go on tour again, but it’s definitely bittersweet that they are saying it’s their last one. If you’re a true Wu-Tang fan, you know Wu-Tang is definitely forever because it definitely started with them, but it doesn’t end with them. We have the second generation and then after us and them. It goes on.

What do you hope viewers know about your dad after watching the episode?

Cheyenne: I want viewers to know what they see with my dad is what they get. They meet him in person, they’re going to get the funny side, the nice guy, very charming. That’s just how he is. There is no faking it or anything. I want everyone to see through Family Legacy how growing up for us was because others may have their own misconceptions and preconceived notions of what they think life is like for children like us. Just having Family Legacy and the platform to share what it was like to have a parent who is in the spotlight. It’s a different experience for everybody, and I feel like everybody is going to see that through the season. How each experience is different and compares.

Family Legacy Season 2 premiere, March 25, Paramount+