‘Severance’ Finale, Stream and Sing Along with ‘Wicked,’ Strangers in ‘Yellowjackets’ Territory, Reba Getting ‘Happy’

Apple TV+

Severance

Season Finale

Thrilling, haunting, surprising, as entertaining as it is original, TV’s most mind-teasing sci-fi drama wraps its second season with a game-changing finale (directed by executive producer Ben Stiller) that puts the troubling existential duality of Lumon Industries’ “innies” and “outies” into sharp, emotional focus. Mark S. (Adam Scott) is oh so close to completing the Cold Harbor project—and yes, there will be answers—but what then? Can “outie” Mark’s imprisoned wife Gemma (Dichen Lachman) be saved? What happens to Helly (Britt Lower) and the other “innies” if Lumon goes down? It all builds to a chaotic cliffhanger, and let’s hope it doesn’t take another three years for a just-announced third season to arrive.

Universal Pictures / Everett Collection

Wicked

Streaming Premiere

The hit musical that puts a new twist on the Wizard of Oz legend couldn’t be more popular—and as director Jon M. Chu’s Oscar-winning (for costume and production design) film adaptation makes its streaming debut, Peacock also offers a singalong version. Good luck matching the vocals of Oscar-nominated stars Cynthia Erivo (as the misunderstood Elphaba), Ariana Grande (the luminous Glinda) and the rest of the starry cast. Available bonus content includes a making-of special and deleted and extended scenes—though do even die-hard fans wish the movie (covering only the first act) was any longer?

Colin Bentley / Paramount+ with Showtime

Yellowjackets

Shocks come with the territory on this sensational thriller, but even so, it was quite the jolt when strangers appeared in the teenage plane-crash survivors’ camp, interrupting their cannibalistic orgy. Who are these interlopers? This episode, directed by Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time), reveals all, and if you think Team Yellowjackets will be all “kumbaya” to newcomers, even with the possibility of rescue, you don’t know this show. By comparison, the present-day storyline pales—and should have been rested for a week—with Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) on a fractious road trip with Misty (Christina Ricci), Tai (Tawny Cypress) and Van (Lauren Ambrose). The episode airs Sunday on Showtime’s linear channel.

Casey Durkin / NBC

Happy’s Place

Season Finale 8/7c

With a second season already ordered, Reba McEntire’s sitcom wraps its first with bar owner Bobbie (McEntire) becoming more protective than usual of her half-sister Isabella (Belissa Escobedo), whom she first met in the series opener. Bobbie insists she’s more capable of looking after Isabella than the bar’s cook, Emmett (Rex Linn), who offers to help install a security system. A competition ensues.

PBS

Great Performances

9/8c

For more esoteric tastes, the Metropolitan Opera presents a rare modern opera, from composer Jeanine Tesori, who’s better known for Tony-winning musicals (Kimberly Akimbo, Fun Home). With a libretto by George Brant adapting his play, the production (staged by Michael Mayer) stars Canadian mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo as Jess, an accomplished fighter pilot in the Iraq War who’s grounded by an unexpected pregnancy and becomes commander of a drone operation a world away in Las Vegas. American tenor Ben Bliss co-stars as the Wyoming cowboy Jess falls for in a contemporary story of love and war.

