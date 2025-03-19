Opry 100, Ellen Pompeo’s ‘Good American Family,’ ‘Gears’ Finale, ‘Abbott’ Under Scrutiny
Blake Shelton hosts a three-hour musical celebration in Nashville to mark the Grand Ole Opry’s 100th anniversary. Grey’s Anatomy‘s Ellen Pompeo stars in the docudrama Good American Family, based on the Natalia Grace adoption scandal. Tim Allen‘s Shifting Gears sitcom wraps its first season. Abbott Elementary‘s staff comes under scrutiny over their secret stash of unsanctioned donations.
Opry 100: A Live Celebration
The cathedral of country music welcomes many of its most famous disciples to join an epic three-hour celebration of the Grand Ole Opry’s 100th anniversary, hosted by Blake Shelton, who became an Opry member in 2010. The spectacular lineup of guests, performing from the Opry’s original home of the historic Ryman Auditorium and the 4,400-seat Grand Ole Opry House, includes Reba McEntire, Garth Brooks, Travis Tritt, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Brad Paisley, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Carly Pearce, Vince Gill, Trisha Yearwood, Clint Black, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Marty Stuart, Ricky Skaggs, Shelton, and many more, including a special appearance from Randy Travis. Expect memorable collaborations and vintage reflections on the Opry’s legendary past.
Good American Family
Grey’s Anatomy‘s Ellen Pompeo and The Morning Show‘s Mark Duplass star in an eight-part docudrama as Kristine and Michael Barnett, adoptive parents of Natalia Grace (Imogen Faith Reid), a Ukrainian-born girl with dwarfism whose background becomes a battleground of legal and domestic dispute that exploded into a tabloid scandal. The series, which opens with supermom Kristine’s arrest on charges of child neglect, takes multiple points of view, but in the two-part premiere, we see things from the Barnetts’ perspective, as they bring Natalia into their family’s Indiana home, which is quickly disrupted by the girl’s bizarre and manipulative behavior, leading to suspicions that she may be pretending to be a 7-year-old.
Shifting Gears
Tim Allen’s sitcom ends its first season (almost surely not its last) with Matt (Allen) uncharacteristically keeping his opinions to himself when daughter Riley’s (Kat Dennings) wayward musician husband Jimmy (Lucas Neff) knocks on the door. He’s bearing good news and an offer to bring their family back together, but Riley’s not sure she’s ready for her and her kids to leave her dad’s house. Back at the garage, Matt locks horns with neighboring dance-studio owner Eve (Jenna Elfman) when she dings his vintage car.
Abbott Elementary
Following one of the funniest cold opens of the season, things get serious after the school district becomes aware that the school and its staff have been enjoying unsanctioned donations from the nearby golf course, with the new computers and other much-needed supplies considered contraband. When district reps ambush Abbott with a surprise inspection, principal Ava (Janelle James) and the teachers begin a slapstick scramble to hide all of their treasure, but who’ll get detention if their deception is discovered?
Mythic Quest
Series star Danny Pudi directs the workplace comedy’s penultimate episode of Season 4, with beleaguered video-game office honcho David (David Hornsby) desperately trying to wrangle his MIA creative directors Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) after learning they defied orders and completed their Elysium game expansion. While David haplessly tries to make moves to fill the void left by these “insufferable, selfish children who are driving me insane,” interoffice betrayals and squabbles lead the company to a precipice.
INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:
- NCAA Basketball: The final slots for the men’s bracket will be decided in “First Four” games starting at 6:40 pm/ET on truTV, with Mount St. Mary’s vs. American University and Texas vs. Xavier. The women’s First Four games begin at 7 pm/ET on ESPNU, with Princeton vs. Iowa State and Southern U vs. UC San Diego.
- The Masked Singer (8/7c, Fox): NBC isn’t alone in celebrating the Grand Ole Opry’s 100th Group B finalists sing country-music standards on “Grand Ole Opry Night” as Casey Wilson (Happy Endings) sits in for panelist Rito Ora.
- Wild Cards (8/7c, The CW): Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) tries to defuse a bomb threat at the police station, where Max (Vanessa Morgan) and the chief (Terry Chen) are trapped. Followed by Good Cop/Bad Cop (9/8c), with siblings Lou (Leighton Meester) and Henry (Luke Cook) going undercover to expose an I.P. theft.
- Survivor (8/7c, CBS): The tribes are in for a game-changing twist, while an undercover alliance on the losing team shakes the tribal council. Followed by The Amazing Race (9:30/8:30c), where whichever team finishes the ancient Japanese game of kemari first at the Roadblock wins the all-important Express Pass.
- Stadium Lockup (9/8c, A&E): A docuseries goes inside the security team at the Cleveland Browns’ Ohio stadium, where nearly 500 CCTV cameras keep an eye on fans’ behavior, with four holding cells awaiting those who break the rules.
- Weathered: Inside the LA Firestorm (10/9c, PBS): From PBS SoCal, a news special hosted by science communicator Maiya May explores the conditions of heat, drought and extreme wind that resulted in the devastating L.A. wildfires, with tips on how communities can prepare for future disasters.
ON THE STREAM:
- Twister: Caught in the Storm (streaming on Netflix): A documentary uses riveting firsthand footage to relive the horror of the May 2011 tornado that ravaged Joplin, Missouri.
- Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney (10 pm/ET, streaming on Netflix): With “cruise ships” as the night’s theme, Week 2 guests include cruise industry expert Anne Kalosh, comedian Nick Kroll, Severance executive producer-director Ben Stiller, Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson, and music from Kim Gordon & Kim Deal.
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (streaming on Disney+): The young Jedi acolytes return to try to stop the rise of the pirates in the animated spinoff’s 12 remaining episodes of Season 2.