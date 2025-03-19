Opry 100, Ellen Pompeo’s ‘Good American Family,’ ‘Gears’ Finale, ‘Abbott’ Under Scrutiny

NBCUniversal

Opry 100: A Live Celebration

Special 8/7c

The cathedral of country music welcomes many of its most famous disciples to join an epic three-hour celebration of the Grand Ole Opry’s 100th anniversary, hosted by Blake Shelton, who became an Opry member in 2010. The spectacular lineup of guests, performing from the Opry’s original home of the historic Ryman Auditorium and the 4,400-seat Grand Ole Opry House, includes Reba McEntire, Garth Brooks, Travis Tritt, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Brad Paisley, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Carly Pearce, Vince Gill, Trisha Yearwood, Clint Black, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Marty Stuart, Ricky Skaggs, Shelton, and many more, including a special appearance from Randy Travis. Expect memorable collaborations and vintage reflections on the Opry’s legendary past.

Disney

Good American Family

Series Premiere

Grey’s Anatomy‘s Ellen Pompeo and The Morning Show‘s Mark Duplass star in an eight-part docudrama as Kristine and Michael Barnett, adoptive parents of Natalia Grace (Imogen Faith Reid), a Ukrainian-born girl with dwarfism whose background becomes a battleground of legal and domestic dispute that exploded into a tabloid scandal. The series, which opens with supermom Kristine’s arrest on charges of child neglect, takes multiple points of view, but in the two-part premiere, we see things from the Barnetts’ perspective, as they bring Natalia into their family’s Indiana home, which is quickly disrupted by the girl’s bizarre and manipulative behavior, leading to suspicions that she may be pretending to be a 7-year-old.

Disney / Raymond Liu

Shifting Gears

Season Finale 8/7c

Tim Allen’s sitcom ends its first season (almost surely not its last) with Matt (Allen) uncharacteristically keeping his opinions to himself when daughter Riley’s (Kat Dennings) wayward musician husband Jimmy (Lucas Neff) knocks on the door. He’s bearing good news and an offer to bring their family back together, but Riley’s not sure she’s ready for her and her kids to leave her dad’s house. Back at the garage, Matt locks horns with neighboring dance-studio owner Eve (Jenna Elfman) when she dings his vintage car.

Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Abbott Elementary

8:30/7:30c

Following one of the funniest cold opens of the season, things get serious after the school district becomes aware that the school and its staff have been enjoying unsanctioned donations from the nearby golf course, with the new computers and other much-needed supplies considered contraband. When district reps ambush Abbott with a surprise inspection, principal Ava (Janelle James) and the teachers begin a slapstick scramble to hide all of their treasure, but who’ll get detention if their deception is discovered?

Apple TV+

Mythic Quest

Series star Danny Pudi directs the workplace comedy’s penultimate episode of Season 4, with beleaguered video-game office honcho David (David Hornsby) desperately trying to wrangle his MIA creative directors Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) after learning they defied orders and completed their Elysium game expansion. While David haplessly tries to make moves to fill the void left by these “insufferable, selfish children who are driving me insane,” interoffice betrayals and squabbles lead the company to a precipice.

