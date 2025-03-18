Love It or List It is coming back with Season 20, and HGTV has finally given an update with more details about the upcoming installment. Nearly two years after Season 19 finished airing in May 2023, new episodes are finally coming.

The beloved series premiered all the way back in 2008, and although there have been some changes over the years, the original premise is holding strong. Scroll down for everything we know about Season 20 of Love It or List It.

Love It or List It Season 20 premiere date

The new season of Love It or List It premieres on Monday, April 21, 2025. The show airs at 10/9c, and the season will feature eight brand new episodes. Every episode is one hour long.

Love It or List It Season 20 cast

Real estate agent David Visentin is returning for Season 20, but he has a new opponent this time around. Following Hilary Farr‘s exit from the series, Page Turner is the new designer on the show.

As always, the two will face off, with Visentin “scouring the market for the perfect property to tempt the homeowners to list their abode, while Page will design a full-scale renovation that will convince them to stay forever.”

“I have hundreds of flips and renovations under my belt and I’m not afraid to say that I know a thing or two about real estate,” Turner confirmed in a press release for HGTV, to which Visentin replied, “Well, you’re going to need all of that experience because you’re going up against me.” Turner assured her cohost that she “loves a challenge,” and he responded, “Let’s see if you still love it when they say, ‘List it.'”

Hilary Farr’s Love It or List It exit

Farr announced her decision to leave Love It or List It after 19 seasons in December 2023. “I’ve given it so many years of my life,” she told People. “It’s got me through hard times. It’s got the audiences through hard times. It has evolved into a mainstay of people’s lives and it’s been incredibly gratifying. But now it’s time for me to move on and meet new challenges.”

In a subsequent interview, she told Vulture that she felt the show had gotten “boring” after 15 years on the air.

Farr’s show Tough Love With Hilary Farr aired for two seasons on HGTV in 2021 and 2023, but plans for a new season have not been confirmed at this time.

Love It or List It, Season 20 Premiere, Monday, April 21, 10/9c, HGTV