Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) is once again undercover in the April 1 episode of CBS’s popular crime show FBI, and naturally, she’s in grave danger.

As TV Insider can exclusively reveal, in “Covered,” when an undercover FBI agent is killed in the field, the team makes the unnerving discovery that the identities of multiple undercover agents have been compromised, including Maggie who has been actively working to infiltrate an eco-terrorist group. Meanwhile, the team enlists the help of an agent, Dani Rhodes (Emily Alabi), whose cover was blown, to not only save their own but to aid in uncovering who was behind the leak

Here, Peregrym tells us where Maggie is both professionally and personally in this episode and teases her new romance. Plus, check out exclusive photos from the episode above and below.

What’s the setup of this episode?

Missy Peregrym: When an undercover agent is killed, it’s revealed very quickly that the [terrorists] knew that he was FBI. As a result, some other agents could be compromised. When the team learns that Maggie is one of those agents, they can’t get to her right away to give her the heads up! When you’re undercover and out of reach, you’re the one who has to call in every six or so hours, which she can’t here.

So Maggie has no idea she could be in danger?

She has no idea what’s going on around her and that she’s potentially in trouble.

Tell us about the group Maggie is embedded with.

These are people who are really frustrated with what’s going on with the environment and want to put a stop to what they believe is criminal in terms of harm to the earth and people’s safety. But they’re going to try to make a statement that is potentially going to hurt people. So I’m trying to infiltrate them so that I can stop that from happening.

Who heads up the eco group?

Josie Diarmis — [played by] Lauren Patten, who was really fun to work with — is the leader of the group that Maggie has infiltrated. Josie is very complicated.

Does Maggie form any kind of attachment with her?

Maggie is a person who listens, cares, and wants to understand why people have gotten to where they make these [kinds of] decisions. I’m undercover to try to make sure this doesn’t get to a 10 [in harm], but yes, she definitely connects with the character.

Maggie has gone undercover a few times, often being in peril. This time, it seems she’s completely on her own, which is particularly tense. Will this difficult job have an effect on her in the future?

That’s a great question. Obviously, this is a really dangerous situation, and its gets worse fast. I will say that it affects her personal life — I can’t give away too much, but it does affect her life.

Do you enjoy those undercover stories where Maggie gets to play a different kind of role?

Yes. This one is fun; we don’t really go too far with it, but it was really nice. My whole thing is that the character should be grounded. And technically speaking, you really are playing 90 percent of yourself anyway, even when you’re undercover. Like you don’t mess around too much mentally, otherwise, you forget your story. So we did lean on that with how far we took it. But of course, it’s really nice to act and even dress differently for a second.

It sounds like Maggie will go undercover again. True?

Well, that makes it really fun as it kind of switches up the show and you can have different scenarios and different conversations. So, yeah it will happen.

There’s a new character on the show, who could be important in this episode and at least several more. Who is it?

That’s Dani — going undercover is her expertise. She gets pulled out of the situation she’s in early on and helps the rest of the team solve this case. She’ll definitely be in the rest of the season and she’ll become Stuart Scola’s [John Boyd] latest partner.

What will Dani bring to the team?

I think she’s got a fire to her that I really like. She’s very confident and in a different world than what we deal with all the time. You’ve got the job, and then you have the field agent. Since she’s somebody who works undercover, that’s mostly her thing. What we’re discovering right now is, what does it look like for her to be a part of our team with such a different set of experiences?

What else is going on in Maggie’s life?

She’s seeing if things can work out with Joel [Bill Barrett, The Oval] the 9-1-1 dispatcher. She’s kind of just exploring that. … There’s something really interesting about how she’s connecting with somebody who understands her and her line of work to a certain degree. It’s a pretty intense job, the one he also has, and this is the first time that I’ve ever got to play that connection.

How does Maggie’s partner OA (Zeeko Zaki) feel about Joel?

It hasn’t crossed over too much yet in terms of our storyline, but that is due to the nature of each of us having to take two episodes off this season. So it’s been tricky finding what storylines cross and how it affects the other characters when we all have to be removed from several episodes.

