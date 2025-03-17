[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Episode 2, “You Hurled Me Into the Depths, Into the Very Heart of the Seas.”]

The Righteous Gemstones brought the titular family back to TV following Season 4’s Civil War-set opener starring Bradley Cooper, and as expected, the Gemstones delivered plenty of laughs, but it was Baby Billy’s (Walton Goggins) Season 4 entrance that really left viewers shocked.

We’re talking about that nude scene in which Baby Billy drops his drawers in front of nephews Jesse (Danny McBride) and Kelvin (Adam DeVine) as well as niece Judy (Edi Patterson) as he questions them regarding the whereabouts of their father Eli (John Goodman) who is notably absent from the celebration their organizing in Aimee-Leigh’s (Jennifer Nettles) honor.

But was that really Goggins onscreen? As viewers will recall, Baby Billy made his entrance into the series in a similar fashion, but he was very obviously portrayed by a body double much more senior than himself. He spoke about it on Conan O’Brien‘s podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, noting, “They called in a body double to do that,” regarding Baby Billy’s Season 1 introduction.

Goggins has since discussed Baby Billy’s most recent nude scenes during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! during which he told the late-night host, “I had a d**k double… it wasn’t my d**k.” He further explained that he didn’t get to sign off on the double but that he did decide what movements the body double would make as he acted out the scene prior, with underwear on.

“It’s my scene, I have underwear on when I’m doing it, and the line that I have is, ‘This is what a man looks like,'” Goggins told Kimmel. He went on to mime the scene he played onscreen, revealing what steps he took that his body double then had to replicate.

See the full explanation in the video embedded, above, and let us know what you thought of Baby Billy’s shocking nude scene in the comments below.

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 4, Sundays, 10/9c, HBO and Max