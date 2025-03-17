Going Gaga at iHeartRadio Music Awards, ‘Anora’ Begins Streaming, Boston True Crime (‘The Trial of Karen Read’) and Sports History (‘Celtics City’)

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for Spotify

iHeartRadio Music Awards

8/7c

Having had two weeks to recover from the Oscars, L.A.’s Dolby Theatre hosts today’s biggest music stars in a celebration of the year’s most-played performers and songs. Special honors go to Lady Gaga (iHeartRadio Innovator Award), Mariah Carey (iHeartRadio Icon Award), Nelly (iHeartRadio Landmark Award), and Gracie Abrams (iHeartRadio Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award). To acknowledge the “Tour of the Century Award” to (who else) Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour, which launched two years ago on this date, an exclusive performance from that opening night will be shown. Scheduled performers include the aforementioned Nelly and Abrams, plus Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Kenny Chesney, GloRilla, Tori Kelly, and more.

Neon / Everett Collection

Anora

Streaming Premiere

Director-writer Sean Baker‘s Oscar darling makes its streaming debut, with Better Things alum Mikey Madison in her star-making and multiple award-winning title role of a Brooklyn sex worker with a heart of gold and a championship boxer’s attitude. Anora’s darkly funny Cinderella-as-stripper story begins when she attracts a Russian oligarch’s spoiled son, Vanya (Mark Eydelshteyn), who sweeps her off her feet and elopes with her—to the dismay of the boy’s parents. Oscar nominee Yura Borisov steals his scenes as Igor, a henchman who interrupts their honeymoon and recognizes a warrior spirit in the defiant bride.

Investigation Discovery

A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

One of the more sensational court cases in recent years gets the full ID treatment, with a five-part true-crime docuseries airing over three nights (continuing Tuesday and Wednesday). The series follows the investigation into the January 2022 death of Boston police officer John O’Keefe, his body found on a fellow officer’s lawn, with his girlfriend Karen Read accused of backing into him with her SUV and leaving him to die. Her defense of a cover-up was revealed in a 2024 court case that ended in a mistrial, with a retrial scheduled for this spring. The series boasts “unprecedented access” to Read and her legal team as well as other key figures involved in the case.

HBO

Celtics City

9/8c

The history of the Boston Celtics basketball dynasty moves into the 1970s, with the city experiencing racial tensions after a busing mandate yet finding unity in cheering on a winning team led by John Havlicek. The Celtics’ fortunes wouldn’t last, but as the decade ended, a new star emerges when Indiana State powerhouse Larry Bird joins the team.

ABC

The Bachelor

8/7c

In the last episode before Grant makes his final choice, the bachelor takes his last three bachelorettes (Juliana, Litia, and Zoe) to the Dominican Republic for the all-important and infamous overnight dates. Bonding exercises include an ATV ride, a yoga session and a zipline trip, and the women get advice from Bachelor Nation alums Daisy Kent, Rachel Nance, and Kaity Biggar.

