[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Suits LA Season 1 Episode 4 “Batman Returns.”]

We’d heard about Harvey before this episode on the new NBC drama, but it’s in this one that we actually see Gabriel Macht as the lawyer he played on Suits for nine seasons.

Macht appeared in the New York 2010 flashbacks with Ted (Stephen Amell). First, the crime boss Ted had been trying to put away, Pellegrini, walks into Ted’s brother Eddie’s (Carson A. Egan) workplace. “If you think that intimidation is going to stop me from putting you away, you have no idea who you’re dealing with,” Ted warned, but Pellegrini counters with, “If you think you’re putting me anywhere, you’re the one who doesn’t know what they’re dealing with,” before adding. “Shame about Billy Esposito. Terrible way to go. You two boys have yourselves a nice day.”

Later, when Samantha (Rachelle Goulding) got home, Ted was hurrying out to a baseball game but did stop to ask about a letter with a job offer in California he found for her. She told him that she wasn’t going anywhere (she got them all the time), and she loved her life in New York and him. But she did want to talk to him about what happened after Eddie talked to her; he was scared and didn’t know exactly what happened. She wanted to make sure he wasn’t putting Eddie in danger. Ted assured her the man was there for him, not Eddie, and there was nothing to worry about.

It was at a baseball game that Harvey first appeared. Ted, pitching, hit a batter, and Harvey, playing shortstop, went to talk to Ted before Kevin (Troy Winbush), the catcher, could. “Listen, playoffs are on the line, I’m my usual 3-for-3, you want to tell me what’s going on?” Harvey asked. Ted insisted nothing was going on. Harvey scoffed: “Really, because you’re the closest thing to Batman besides me that I’ve ever seen, and he’s the second batter you’ve hit this inning.” Ted argued, “you’re the closest thing to Batman I’ve ever see besides me.” But as Harvey put it, “Batman doesn’t say things like that.”

Ted added one player was crowding plate and other had it coming, but Harvey knew that wasn’t what it was about. (When the player on first yelled out about playing, both lawyers told him to shut up.) Ted admitted he was frustrated after Pellegrini came to Eddie’s diner and got under his skin. But Harvey reminded him they had a game to win, and after, he’d buy him drinks and talk it through.

At the bar, Harvey insisted on ordering whiskey (Macallan 25) for Ted and Eddie (who didn’t like it) over Guinness. “We’re not going to have that cheap crap that you like. We’re here to celebrate you getting your head out of your ass and pitching us into the playoffs,” he said. “I feel like I just got insulted and complimented at the same time,” Ted remarked.

Harvey then clued him in on the fact that there was word that Pellegrini had someone in Ted’s office and that was how he found Billy, but he also said that Ted didn’t need to worry (even Pellegrini knew if he got rid of him, an army would be sent after him).

The rest of their conversation became a back-and-forth about who was Batman, since there could only be one — Harvey, obviously. He offered up being Robin to Ted, who instead claimed Superman then Robin after Harvey brought up kryptonite. (The fact that the Green Arrow didn’t come up at all after Amell’s eight years playing him? Surprising.)

What did you think of Gabriel Macht’s first Suits LA episode as Harvey? Let us know in the comments section below.

Suits LA, Sundays, 9/8c, NBC