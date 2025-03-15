‘Dying for Sex’: Everything You Need to Know About FX’s Podcast-Inspired Drama

FX is taking on podcast adaptation with its latest project, Dying for Sex which will be released on Hulu this spring.

As we gear up for the eight-episode release, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the upcoming series led by Michelle Williams, including when the show premieres, who else features in the cast, and what the premise is among other things. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for more as we approach the debut of FX’s Dying for Sex.

Does Dying for Sex have a trailer?

No official teaser or trailer has been unveiled, but viewers can catch a glimpse of what’s to come in FX’s network promo that aired during the Oscars, below:

When does Dying for Sex premiere?

Dying for Sex will premiere on Hulu with all eight episodes on Friday, April 4th. Meaning, that viewers are mere weeks away from the series’ arrival.

Who stars in Dying for Sex?

As mentioned, above, Michelle Williams stars in the series alongside an ensemble that includes Jenny Slate, Jay Duplass, Rob Delaney, Kelvin Yu, David Rasche, Esco Jouléy, and Sissy Spacek.

What is Dying for Sex about?

The series is inspired by the story of Molly Kochan, which was originally shared on a Wondery podcast created by her best friend Nikki Boyer. In the show, Williams plays Molly, a woman who receives a diagnosis of Stage IV metastatic breast cancer and decides to leave her husband Steve (Duplass) to begin exploring the full breadth and complexity of her sexual desires for the first time.  She gets the courage to do this from her best friend Nikki (Slate), who stays by her side until the end.

Who makes Dying for Sex?

Written and co-created by Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether, they also serve as executive producers along with Katherine Pope, Kathy Ciric, Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Jen Sargent, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart, Michelle Williams, Nikki Boyer, Shannon Murphy, and Leslye Headland. The show is produced by 20th Television.

FX’s Dying for Sex, Series Premiere, Friday, April 4, Hulu

