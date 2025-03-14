Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Wendy Williams made her voice heard on Friday’s (March 14) live episode of The View. The former talk show host called into the program to talk about her current health condition and life inside a memory care center and declared she’s ready to end her guardianship — or at least take her current guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, off the case.

In the interview, Williams (who was joined by Ginalisa Monterroso, a care advocate helping patients with healthcare) claimed she was experiencing “agita” and wanted to seek treatment at the hospital.

“I’m staying at this memory unit on this floor. I just needed a breath of fresh air, saying I needed to see the doctor. So that’s why I went to the hospital. And then while I was at the hospital, I also got blood drawn for my thyroid. But most importantly being at the hospital, it was my choice to get an independent evaluation on my incapacitation… How dare they say I have incapacitation? Yes, I do not.”

She went on to reveal that she spent some time with her niece, Alex, and her boyfriend, and they were transported by ambulance. But the night ended poorly for them, she said, when she returned to find staffers who would ordinarily be gone for the day waiting for her.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my god, what is about to happen?’ It is a locked unit. They have to use keys, the people who work here, to open it, to take the elevator downstairs. I am not permitted to do anything but stay on this floor, the memory unit floor, where the people are 90 and 80 and 70. Look, I’m 60, and I don’t even know what a memory unit… why am I here… where people don’t remember anything? So I stay in the bedroom the majority of the time. I never go out to eat with them, and I stay in the bedroom. Am I permitted to have my friend Gina come visit me? No.”

Later in the interview, Williams revealed she was initially in favor of the guardianship that was started by her bank over concerns about transactions, but she now wants it to end.

“I am a college-educated woman. I’m the international person you know from radio and television. I’ve been doing important things all of my life, and these two people [making decisions] don’t look like me, they don’t dress like me, they don’t talk like me, they don’t act like me,” she said. “I need them to get off my neck.”

“I need a new guardian,” she said before later adding, “I want to terminate my guardianship and move on and move with my life if that’s possible at all.”

Monterroso explained that the guardianship was initially voluntary after being initiated by a bank with concerns about Williams’ transactions. Williams added, “Everybody played really nice to me. And I was like, ‘Okay, no problem. Where am I going next? I’m going to Connecticut.’ And next thing you know, I’m from New York, I’m in Connecticut, and in the entire building is memory units. And it was the worst of all, it was worse than where I am in New York. It was horrible, nothing but grass and trees and memory units. And why am I there? But you know what? There’s something called isolating. Isolation to me… They took my phone… I have to call them. They can’t call me. And as far as family, that was all I was calling. There were no friends that I could call because the guardian kept my phone. And I’m in this memory unit in Connecticut, and then I moved to New York after a year being in Connecticut, and it’s the same thing. And here’s my life.”

When asked by Sara Haines what she wants to happen, Williams said, “I don’t want a guardian… Put it this way, I don’t want Sabrina, period… but I also I don’t want guardian, you know what I’m saying? I want to get out of guardian. It’s been over three years… It’s time for my money and my life to get back to status quo.”

She also claimed she plans to go “alcohol-free” for the “rest of my life” but admitted to “celebrating” her birthday last July. “But no more. No more alcohol. Thank you.”

The View, weekdays, ABC