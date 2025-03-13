‘American Idol’ Contestant Doug Kiker Dies at 32

Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

American Idol has lost another contestant. Doug Kiker, who was known “The Singing Garbageman” on the show, had died at the age of 32. TMZ first broke the news on March 13.

According to his ex-ex-fiancée, Valerie Cook, Kiker died on Monday, March 10. An official cause of death was not released. She told the outlet that she “hates” that her children’s father died.

Kiker’s sister, Angela Evans, acknowledged his death, and posted a GoFundMe to help pay for Kiker’s funeral. “This was completely unexpected we are completely unprepared and are gonna need a little help getting him home from Denver, Colorado and being able to give the memorial that not only he but anyone deserves,” she wrote on the fundraiser. The GoFundMe’s goal is $4,500. It has raised $1,000 at the time of publication.

“You will live forever in our hearts. I miss you so,” she wrote on Facebook.

His brother, William, also confirmed his death on Facebook, writing a heartfelt message. He said he will always be his “baby bro” and that he will miss him dearly.

Kiker performed Rascal Flatts’ “God Bless the Broken Road” on Season 18 of Idol. He brought judge Katy Perry to tears, and made it through to the Hollywood round, after impressing Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. However, he was eliminated in the following round after he sang “Ain’t No Mountain high Enough” by Marvin Gaye. He worked as a full-time garbage man then, impressing the judges. He returned for the finale to sing his audition song with Rascal Flatts.

Kiker’s audition racked up more than 200 million views on YouTube. He made such an impression fans that they helped him crowdfund his debut album.

Kiker was arrested in 2021 for domestic violence charges in Alabama, according to Deadline.

He leaves behind two daughters. He was not married at the time of his death.