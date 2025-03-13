Ana Navarro & Kevin O’Leary Clash on CNN Over Rosie O’Donnell’s Decision to Quit U.S.

CNN NewsNight panelist Ana Navarro fired back at Kevin O’Leary on Wednesday night (March 12) after the Shark Tank star said nobody cares about the political views of Rosie O’Donnell.

The confrontation came after O’Donnell shared a TikTok video on Wednesday, where she revealed she and her 12-year-old daughter had moved from the United States to Ireland for a “better life.”

O’Donnell, now living in Dublin with her youngest daughter Dakota (also known as Clay), said, “It’s been heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know,” adding that she and Clay “just felt like we needed to take care of ourselves and make some hard decisions and follow through” and won’t consider returning to the U.S. until “all citizens have equal rights.”

Responding to O’Donnell’s post on Wednesday’s NewsNight, O’Leary said (per Mediaite), “Who gives a beep about Rosie O‘Donnell and where she wants to go? I don‘t care what celebrities think about politicians or who they want to vote for. I think the last election proved it doesn‘t matter.”

The View cohost Navarro hit back at O’Leary, saying, “You are a celebrity opining on politics.”

“Who cares what I think in terms of my picking a politician or who I vote for,” O’Leary replied. “You make your own decision.”

He added, “If she wants to move to Phnom Penh, move to Phnom Penh. She wants to go to Ireland, great. It‘s a better passport. You get an EU passport, not the British one; it‘s better. But who gives a beep about Rosie O’Donnell?”

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump met with Ireland’s prime minister Micheál Martin at the Oval Office, during which a reporter asked for the PM’s thoughts on O’Donnell moving to his country. When Martin said he wasn’t familiar with O’Donnell, Trump, who has feuded with the comedian and actress for years, commented, “You’re better off not knowing.”

This isn’t the first time Navarro and O’Leary have clashed on air. In January, the pair butted heads over former President Joe Biden‘s farewell address. O’Leary argued Biden’s legacy will be remembered negatively, pointing to his pardoning his son, Hunter Biden.

Navarro hit back, “I don’t think you can argue against pardoning the son when you voted — when you supported a felon,” referring to Trump’s conviction for falsifying business records. “You see, that, to me, you lose the moral authority there.” You can see the video here.