‘Top Chef’ Host Kristen Kish on What She Learned From Padma Lakshmi & Season 22 in Canada

When Kristen Kish won Bravo’s Top Chef in 2012, it changed her life forever. She takes that unforgettable memory to the table gearing up for Season 22 of the popular culinary competition series. The show returns to Bravo on Thursday with Kish as host and judge alongside Gail Simmons and Tom Colicchio.

For the 41-year-old, there was the pressure last year of stepping into a role held by former long-time host Padma Lakshmi. Kish quickly found her footing, bringing a fun new energy to the series. Now with one season under her belt she ventures from Wisconsin to Canada where 15 cheftestants step into the Top Chef kitchen. The biggest prize package in franchise history awaits the victor to the tune of $250,000, $125,000 flight credit to spend on travel with Delta Air Lines, a feature in Food & Wine magazine and an appearance at the annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.

The winner will also receive the opportunity to headline their own exclusive dinner at the historic James Beard House in New York and present at The James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards in Chicago. They’ll have a chance to further add to their bank with up to $150,000 in cash there for the taking during the Quickfire and Elimination challenges.

Kish celebrates her fourth wedding anniversary to wife Bianca Dusic in April. We caught up with the Top Chef host while in Toronto to preview what’s to come this season and being part of the show’s evolution.

What did you take from your first season on the opposite side of the table?

Kristen Kish: That I love it so much. We were not even halfway through our season last year, and I couldn’t wait to do it again. I love it. I get to see familiar faces. I love working with everyone from the entire crew to all the departments. Working with Tom and Gail is also really amazing. I’m having a fabulous time.

Did you get any words of advice from Padma before she passed the proverbial torch to you?

All she did tell me was to be myself. I think kind of in the same way as giving advice to the chefs that are going through it. I went through it, but everyone goes through it differently. People who are successful are successful because they are themselves. If I learned anything from Padma, it was the fact she was herself. That is the recipe for success, so I need to be myself.

How would you describe your dynamic?

We get along. We hang on camera, off camera. Me, Tom and Gail developed a relationship outside of Top Chef a decade ago from when I was on. So, it’s not like we were thrown together and had to find chemistry. I think we have natural chemistry because we have a natural friendship.

What do you make of the season being in Canada?

I’ve been to Canada, several different parts, many different times. My wife [Bianca Dusic] has family here in Toronto. I wrote my cookbook largely in Montreal because my writer [Meredith Erickson] is from Montreal. I’ve been to Vancouver. The one part of Canada I had yet to explore is really the central portion, which we head to. I’m looking forward to it. The food scene is diverse. It’s beautiful. The food scene is diverse, especially here in Toronto. It’s incredibly multi-cultural. You find some of the greatest food and many different cuisines here. I love it. What’s not to love?

I love how you use your surroundings and make it part of the show. What stands out to you on that end this season?

I know it sounds cliché but you’re going to see some poutine. You’re going to see some maple nods. I know Canadians may be like, “Damn it! We are more than that.” I know you are more than that. A thousand percent know that, but when something is so exceptional and so good and so craveable and something a lot of people know and done really well. Sorry, you become known for it. That said, we also have some other really cool stuff and places I’m excited for viewers to check out.

Not many people can say they received an Emmy nomination their first time as host on a series. What does that mean to you?

Oh my gosh, it was overwhelming in a lot of different ways. I think that not only me getting an Emmy nomination, but the show getting an Emmy nomination meant a lot because we changed a lot of things in Season 21. There were a lot of changes. I was a large part of the physical change. There were changes behind the scenes, but a new host is a big change for viewers. For the show to be recognized, it’s even more important than a single recognition because with the show we are one team. And we were recognized for the change, and people embraced the change. It was scary for all of us. It was all new territory, but it worked and people seemed to like it.

How is it also being a judge as someone who has been in each of the cheftestant’s shoes? What would you say is your approach?

It’s honesty first and foremost. It’s honesty, but with construction criticism that someone can learn something from. It’s not just beating someone down for making something poorly. It’s about having them understand where it went wrong and a different way to think about it next time. It’s the same way for Tom, Gail and I and all of the guest judges. Whether you’re a professional in the kitchen or not, we all talk about food.

We all give constructive criticism on the daily. You have to have conversations about things. It’s also okay for Tom, Gail and I to have different points of view. I’m like, “No, I really like that, and I’m going to tell you why.” Or, “Hey, I don’t know why that worked.” Then they’re going to tell me why. I can understand a different perspective, and that’s the beauty of food. That it generates a full conversation of different taste buds, but all coming together for collective good for thee shows.

Where would you want to see the show go next?

Australia because my wife is Australian. That’s easy.

Top Chef, Season 22 premiere, March 13, 9/8c, Bravo