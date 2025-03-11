Jimmy Kimmel Pleads With Trump to Do This One Thing for Him

Jimmy Kimmel believes President Donald Trump is focusing on all the wrong things and has challenged him to end the one thing that the whole country could agree on.

“I tried something a little different this year, I set my clocks ahead four years… it didn’t work,” the late-night host quipped at the top of Monday’s (March 10) Jimmy Kimmel Live!, adding, “I hate spring forward so much… to me, this is Donald Trump’s big opportunity.”

Kimmel continued to rail against daylight saving time, saying, “Here in California, we voted back in 2018 to get rid of this, and we thought we did. Sixty per cent of voters said no more, and yet six, seven years later, here we are dragging our a**es out of bed again.”

He added, “At the same time, we have Donald Trump firing air traffic controllers, screwing up our national parks, threatening to annex Canada, focusing on all these dumb things, and not just dumb things, unpopular things.”

Kimmel urged, “Why not focus on a dumb popular thing and do away with this ridiculous clock change twice a year? We go backward, we go forward, it’s like living in a Christopher Nolan movie.”

“Set the clock and leave it be. Give the people what we want!” he stated.

Trump had previously vowed to end daylight saving time if he returned to office but recently has wavered on the matter, calling it “a 50/50 issue,” making it “hard to get excited about.”

“It’s not 50/50,” Kimmel responded. “I guarantee you that, with the exception of those lunatics who get up at 5 am to have alone time and watch the sun come up, if you did a poll this morning when that alarm went off… it would have been 98 to 2 in favor of getting rid of daylight savings.”

He continued, “Trump can finally do one thing to make almost everyone in this country happy. This is the thing he’s waffling on? You wanna make America great again? End this daylight saving madness forever Mr. President. I dare you!”

“And, by the way, we’ll do this all over again next year,” the comedian concluded.

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above.