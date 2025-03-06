Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Trump’s ‘Lies’ in Blistering Late Night Monologue

Jimmy Kimmel continued to unpack President Donald Trump‘s address to Congress on Wednesday’s (March 5) Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he called out the length of the speech and the numerous lies within it.

“[Trump] spoke for 99 minutes last night with no intermission. It was the longest Presidential address in more than 60 years,” Kimmel said at the top of his opening monologue. “Why is it that the orchestra can play off an Oscar winner but not the president?”

He quipped, “Trump’s speech went on so long, his speech was ten minutes longer than The Lion King. True, and had twice as much lyin’ in it.”

Speaking of the lies Trump told in his speech, Kimmel said it was so much that “three fact checkers died adding it up.”

“Not everyone was a fan of the King’s Speech,” the late-night host continued. “One gentleman on social media, I think, summed it up pretty well. He wrote, ‘That may be the Angriest, Least Compassionate, and Worst State of the Union Speech ever made. It was an Embarrassment to our Country!”

He then revealed that the quote was actually from Trump’s reaction to former President Joe Biden’s speech last year.

Kimmel highlighted Trump’s “Biden-bashing”, including one specific claim he made that, “under Biden, the federal government was spending 8 million dollars, on this,” throwing to a clip of Trump saying Biden’s government was “spending 8 million dollars on making mice transgender.”

“You know, you hear the President of the United States say, ‘We’re spending 8 million dollars to do sex change operations on mice,’ you say, ‘Well, I’m sure he’s exaggerating, but there must be something there,’” Kimmel continued. “Turns out there’s not. It’s not real.”

He added, “The government spent money on transgenic mice, which are genetically modified mice they use in lab tests to study disease. Has nothing to do with being transgender other than the word, the trans part of the word.”

“You think they know this and just ignore it, or are they so dumb they don’t know how to Google?” the comedian said. “Or maybe they think we’re so dumb, we don’t know how to Google. I don’t know.”

“‘They’re turning Mickeys into Minnies and Minnies into Mickeys,’” Kimmel mocked before adding, “No, they’re just trying to cure dementia and heart disease. Which you would think Trump would be for, seeing as how they are both coming for him real soon.”

Elsewhere in his monologue, Kimmel turned his attention to Elon Musk and his X-based AI tool Grok, which Musk and his DOGE department have allegedly been using to decide which federal employees to fire.

Kimmel pointed out how someone, Arizona Republic columnist EJ Montini, asked Grok, “What is the likelihood from 1-100 that Trump is a Putin-compromised asset? Use all publicly available information from 1980 on and his failure to ever say anything negative about Putin but has no issue attacking allies.”

The tool estimated 75-85% likelihood that “Trump is a Putin-compromised asset, leaning toward the higher end” of that range.

“Well, I mean, if that’s good enough to fire somebody, Grok him up,” Kimmel stated. “Because 85% is very high.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above.