Wheel of Fortune’: Weiner Dog-Loving Mom Kisses Ryan Seacrest After Losing Bonus Puzzle

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

There’s been a lot of love for Ryan Seacrest on Wheel of Fortune lately. Contestants have been hugging him, squeezing him, shrieking at him, and now kissing him.

Marisol Gonzalez, Blue Star Mom of a Marine veteran named Mark from Clovia, California, told the host that she is obsessed with weiner dogs and collects everything weiner-dog related. “Our house is filled with weiner dogs. I have a necklace on today, my earrings, and I have a purse in the back,” she said. “They’re amazing. I love their short little legs, their long torsos, but mostly their big attitudes.”

Gonzalez played against Jon Usborne, a music lover from Heartland, Michigan, who is married with three girls, and Najya Williams, a graduating medical student at Temple University who’s about to become a family medicine resident from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The winner dog-obsessed mom guessed the first toss-up and the first puzzle, putting her in the lead with $4,400. After landing on the $10,000 wedge in the Mystery Round, Gonzalez picked it up and got to hold onto the wedge in case she won the round. She also solved that Puzzle – “Mardi Gras Parade” – which gave her a total of $14,400, due to the wedge.

She also solved the Prize Puzzle in the category “What are you doing?” which was “As Little As Possible,” earning a trip to St. Lucia. Gonzalez then solved two out of the three triple toss-ups.

Williams solved the last puzzle, ending with $5,000. After hitting Bankrupt a few times, Usborne came in last place with $1,000. Gonzalez was the big winner with $34,404 in cash and prizes, advancing to the Bonus Round.

For this puzzle, she picked the category “Living Things.” After Wheel gave her “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” Gonzalez picked “F,H,M, and O.”

Her puzzle then looked like “_ _ L_ _O_R.” Gonzalez didn’t have a guess before the timer ran out. Seacrest let her know that it was “Wild Boar.”

“I don’t know how you were going to get there,” he said. The host revealed that she lost out on an additional $40,000.

“It’s been great,” Gonzalez said as she gave Seacrest a one-arm hug and a kiss on the cheek. “It has been fantastic. Thank you.”

Seacrest barely reacted to the action, giving a close-lipped smile and looking out to the crowd.