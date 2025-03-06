Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

A Wheel of Fortune contestant has left fans stunned at her puzzle-solving skills. Chelsea Hall, from San Antonio, Texas, won $62,950 in cash and prizes on the Wednesday, March 5, episode of the game show. She took part on the show a decade after her sister, Camille, competed on WoF.

Hall played against Sophia Ogden, a fine arts addict from Castle Rock, Washington, and Demarland Dean, a musician and podcast listener from Ooltewah, Tennessee.

She impressed host Ryan Seacrest when she solved every toss-up in the game. The John J. Pershing Elementary School counselor solved the first one with only two letters on the board. In the category “Song Title,” Hall guessed “I’m so excited!” with only a “C” and “D” solved.

“How did you do that?” Seacrest asked. “That was amazing!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

By the second round, she was in a substantial lead with $5,750. However, in the third round, she went bankrupt twice. This put Ogden in the lead with $19,750 and a trip to Cancun.

Hall solved the next four puzzles and wound up in the lead with $21,750. Ogden ended with the same amount as above, and Dean only walked away with $1,000. Hall advanced to the Bonus Round, where she had the chance to win a car.

She brought her mom, Kathy, and her sisters, Camille and Gabrielle, with her. This was when Hall let Seacrest know that Camille was on Wheel 10 years ago.

“I remember you. I was watching. You won,” Seacrest said. “Congratulations!”

“Chelsea’s going to beat me, though. She’s got this,” Camille said.

Hall chose “What are you doing?” for her category. After the game show gave her “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” she picked “B,K,C, and I.”

“Good choices,” Seacrest said as the letters lit up on the board, which looked like: “KICKIN_ B_CK _N_ REL_ _IN_.” Before the timer could even start, Hall solved, “Kicking back and relaxing.”

Seacrest revealed that she won the Mini Cooper valued at $41,200, and her family rushed to her to hug her. This brought her total to $62,950.

Fans gushed over her skills. A YouTube user wrote, “Phenomenal player!!! So glad she called all the right letters, solved that bonus round puzzle, & won the Cooper!”

“OMG Chelsea! You fought hard, came from behind, and blew it out of the water!! Congratulations,” said another.

“Amazing player. Chelsea is the best player I have ever seen,” said a third.

“I love to see someone win who is just really good at solving puzzles and not just getting lucky on the wheel. She was so good,” a Reddit user wrote.

“That was so fun to watch!” commented another.

“WOW… just WOW! I will remember that for a long time,” said another fan.

Hall talked about her time on the show, beating her sister’s record, and her love for Wheel with her local news station, KENS5.

About Camille, she said, “She really encouraged me the last few years to apply. I did. And now, here we are.”

“We watch [Wheel] every night as a family. Yes, every single night. My whole family lives in the same neighborhood,” she said. Hall and her family gathered around the TV to watch her episode, which she had filmed back in January.

Hall said that her job helped her solve the puzzles easily. “I am like that is what we do all day. Like you are handed a paper, and you have got to be able to read it even with the missing letters,” the educator shared. “So, I am looking at the puzzles, and I am like, please, I do this for a living. I know exactly what that says without any vowels.”