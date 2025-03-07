Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph) hasn’t had it easy on 1923 — who has? — with a wolf bite (and her refusal to be treated) her latest troubles, and now in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the March 9 episode, “Wrap Thee in Terror,” Aunt Cara (Helen Mirren) makes it clear what her next steps will be.

As the first-look clip begins, Elizabeth struggles when she’s dragged and sat on a bed. “Let go of me!” she exclaims. Then Cara slaps her across the face.

“I suppose you’d have me shoot you in the living room like an animal driven wild with fever,” Cara says, leaning in. “The world is not a fair place, as you’ve surely realized by now, but it has been far kinder to you than to the woman lying in the back of Dr. Miller’s buggy. That I can assure you. Now, you are a woman. Whether you ready to be one is debatable, but a woman you are. It’s time to act like it. Now, lay back.”

Watch the full sneak peek above to see Elizabeth’s reaction to these harsh words from Cara.

“At this point she just wants to survive and she feels like, and for good reason, staying on this ranch is signing a death warrant,” Randolph previously told TV Insider. “Everyone around her is dying. I mean, Zane’s [Brian Geraghty] head, a mountain lion, a wolf, the nurse gets eaten in the living room. She’s like, is no one seeing this but me? Am I the only one going crazy here? And so that is going through her mind, but that doesn’t make her love Jack [Darren Mann] any less.”

Also in this next episode, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) runs into trouble while traveling, plus Father Renaud (Sebastian Roché) and Marshal Kent (Jamie McShane) close in on Teonna (Aminah Nieves).

1923, Sundays, Paramount+