Jeopardy!’ Fans Celebrate Return of Regular Episodes After Matt Amodio’s Stunning ‘JIT’ Victory

Jeopardy! fans are not only celebrating Matt Amodio‘s big win from Thursday’s (March 6) Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament final but also the return of regular episodes, which kick off tonight, Friday (March 7).

The Jeopardy! post-season ended on Thursday night as fan favorite Amodio defeated Roger Craig and Juveria Zaheer to become the JIT winner, earning his spot in the next season of Jeopardy! Masters. This means regular Jeopardy! with new contestants returns today for a 101-episode run, which is set to end on July 25.

Amodio celebrated his victory on X, quipping, “The #Jeopardy Master nobody wanted… I’m back!” alongside a GIF of Jack Nicholson in The Shining.

He also praised his fellow finalists, writing, “It is such a pleasure getting to play #Jeopardy with @rogcraig and @juveriazaheer, except for the part that they’re both incredibly good at this game and I’m trying to win. At least this makes for some entertaining TV!”

Fans were also happy for Amodio, and the return of normal Jeopardy!, with many taking to social media to share their reactions.

“Matt Amodio finally won a tournament. Also, normal #Jeopardy is back tomorrow!” wrote one X user.

“If matt amodio thanks a gf rn it’s over for me,” quipped another.

“On one hand, I’m slightly disappointed we have yet to see a first-to-win-X-games final go to the tie breaking game. On the other hand, Matt got his first tournament victory! There’s no denying the skill and excellence of all three finalists (and everyone in the JIT at-large this year),” said one Reddit user.

Another added, “And the Amodio Rodeo takes his first tournament. Matt looked so relieved. I was too, especially after Ken rubbed salt in the wound.”

“Congratulations to Matt, who frankly was extremely strong in both finals. You could tell he really wanted this and it’s paid off. Ken really was ribbing him about not winning a tournament lol,” said one user.

“A huge congrats to Matt Amodio on his victory! Anticlimatic final game or not, it’s clear he trained hard for this tourney, and it paid off. It’s the first Jeopardy tournament he’s ever won, too,” added another.

Friday’s episode will see the return of current champion Laura Faddah, a manager from Memphis, Tennesse, who was on a seven-game winning streak before the show entered the post-season tournaments in December. She will take on Omar Abu Realh, an aerospace engineer from Annandale, Viginia, and Roger Ghaman, a TV editor and substitute teacher from Studio City, California.

A fan on Reddit pointed out how this year’s post-season was much shorter than last year, which saw many viewers complaining about “tournament fatigue.”

“Not counting the strike-caused “extra” competitions, last season’s all-inclusive postseason lasted 81 televised episodes,” the Reddit user noted, highlighting four rounds of Second Chance, two rounds of Champions Wild Card, the Tournament of Champions, and the JIT.

“This year, MUCH different. Even with the ToC exhibition match that was originally scheduled to be audio-only, we were shown just 49 episodes,” he added.

Are you excited to get back to regular Jeopardy!? Were you happy to see Amodio win a tournament? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.