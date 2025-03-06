[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for Doctor Odyssey Episode 9, “Shark Attack!”]

There are a lot of gnarly injuries incurred on the latest episode of Doctor Odyssey — and we don’t just mean the shark bites, either. Max’s (Joshua Jackson) ego also gets bruised right away when Avery (Phillipa Soo) gives him a pretty severe tongue-lashing at the beach.

After he asks her where her mind is at with her pregnancy, she snaps, “I’m not certain that you are the one that I should be talking to.” But why? She elaborates, “We were having fun. We’re not dating. We’re not committed. I don’t expect you to be the father. This is my decision, and it’s a big one, and I need time and space to figure it out. Please let me have that.”

The conversation is already over at that point, but especially so when Tristan (Sean Teale) drags Spencer Monroe (Marcus Emanuel Mitchell) onto shore with a massive shark bite on his leg. From there, the medical crew gets to work to save the first officer from losing his leg — first, by removing the teeth from his flesh and then by cooling his body so that he can stave off the infection that’s threatening to take over.

As the ship races to reach a port with a hospital for Spence, they’re diverted by a distress call from a sinking boat that’s surrounded by sharks. On board is a trauma surgeon-turned-captain named Brooke (guest star Adrianne Palicki) who’s already triaged the others. One patient requires a double amputation, and the surgical suite is tense as Max and Brooke navigate who’s the lead on the case, with Avery assisting.

After the procedure, Brooke goes back to his room for a shower, and, after a bit of playful banter, she makes it clear to Max that she’s interested in taking off her towel right then and there on his couch. We don’t get to find out whether Max reciprocates her interest before Avery knocks on the door. Avery is shocked to see Brooke’s state of undress, but when he tries to explain and promises he would’ve declined Brooke’s advances, she dresses him down: “It’s very clarifying,” she says. “This morning you said you wanted kids and a family, presumably, possibly with me. And then later, I saw you surgery-flirting with hot shark doctor. And then you invited her to take a shower in your room. I’m not sure what that all means, but it’s not nothing.”

We’ll have to wait and see how this all unfolds — especially now that the ship has been stopped due power failure, and it’s surrounded by a pod of angry orcas — but what do you think? Should Max just go for it with Brooke? Or should he hold out hope that Avery comes around to him?

