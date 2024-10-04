Candace Cameron Bure Says ‘Ainsley McGregor Mysteries’ Is ‘More Mature’ Than Her Past Series

Candace Cameron Bure is ready to solve brand-new mysteries. She stars in the new Great American Family original movie Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Winemaker. She plays the titular character, a former Chicago criminologist who returns to her hometown of Sweet River, Texas.

When a murder occurs at a winery in town, Ainsley’s friend is accused of the crime. Her brother, who happens to be the Sweet River Sheriff, urges Ainsley to stay out of the investigation. Ainsley uses her skills to help solve the case. TV Insider spoke with Bure, formerly the lead of the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, about stepping back in the mystery game.

“I love the mystery genre and played a character for many, many movies over 10 years,” she said. “So going back into the mystery genre, I really wanted to find a character that felt different, one that I could resonate with, and also that the dynamics of the other relationships were really interesting to me. So I love that Ainsley McGregor is a criminologist, so she, by trade, is trying to solve mysteries. She teaches classes at a college, and then she’s also this woman who is an entrepreneur. She opened her own business called Bless Your Arts, which I just loved. It’s an artisan store. It’s kind of like Etsy in real life, so all people from the community sell their homemade crafts and all different kinds of things. I love that about her and felt that was really different.”

Ainsley is “all in” when it comes to solving the case. “She’s much more thoughtful because she has a criminology background,” the actress explains. “She isn’t just this kind of brute force that comes in that’s all action. She’s very, very thoughtful. She puts the pieces of the puzzle together, and it’s really by analyzing everything and thinking it all through. But when it comes to protecting someone or saving something or trying to solve the case at the end, she’s all in.”

In Sweet River, there will also be a chance for Ainsley to open up her heart. “Ainsley’s romantic interest happens to be her brother’s best friend, so that’s another fun little dynamic that we will play out and stream along in several movies,” she said. “Sometimes big brothers get protective that way, and it’s like you want to date my best friend. That’s just weird. I really feel like this is this mystery series is just a more mature version than the ones I’ve done in the past, not only in the elements of the mystery itself, but also within relationships.”

Ainsley McGregor isn’t stopping at just one case. The future is looking bright for Miss McGregor. “We’ve already actually shot the second one, and we’re in the works for three and four,” Bure said.

She continued, “It’s kind of an actor’s dream because you get to really find that person and and develop them and create who you want them to be. I love doing franchise work like this a lot, and I know that the fans absolutely love it. You fall in love with characters. You want to know what’s going to happen next, and that’s the beauty and the benefit of doing it like this.”

Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Winemaker, Movie Premiere, October 5, 8/7c, Great American Family