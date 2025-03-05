The upcoming limited series, I Will Find You, is based on Harlan Coben’s best-selling novel of the same name.

I Will Find You joins Netflix adaptations of Corben novels in four languages across different countries – the British Fool Me Once, Stay Close, The Stranger, The Innocent, Gone for Good, Hold Tight, The Woods, and the recently released Missing You.

According to Deadline, the series was ordered in November and is the first U.S. adaptation of one of Coben’s books under his exclusive deal with Netflix.

Here is everything we know about the upcoming TV series.

What is I Will Find You about?

I Will Find You follows a fast-paced murder about a man named David Burroughs, who is spending his life in prison after being accused of murdering his son. However, Burroughs didn’t kill his son, Matthew. He woke up one night covered in blood that wasn’t his own but was Matthew’s. Although he knows he didn’t do it, the overwhelming evidence puts him behind bars immediately. Years pass, and Burroughs receives evidence that his son may still be alive, so he breaks out of prison to try and find him.

Who is in the cast of I Will Find You?

Sam Worthington (Avatar) was announced as David. Who will play David’s wife, Cheryl, and his son, Matthew, has not yet been announced. Worthington has also starred in Life, Fractured, and The Titan for Netflix, but this will be his first time leading a series.

Who will helm I Will Find You?

Coben is a cocreator and executive producer on the show. Robert Hull (God Friended Me) serves as the showrunner. Bryan Wynbrandt, Steven Lilien, and John Weber are also executive producing.

Where can you watch I Will Find You?

The limited series will have eight episodes and will be released exclusively on Netflix. It has not set a premiere date yet.

I Will Find You, Netflix, 2025