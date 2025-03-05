‘The View’ Cohosts React to Trump’s Congress Speech: ‘Filled With Lies’

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Donald Trump delivered a speech before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday (March 4) night, so of course, the cohosts of The View (save for Sunny Hostin, who boycotted the airing) had to talk about what he said and how he said it on Wednesday morning’s live show.

After reviewing footage of the speech, Joy Behar jumped in first to dispute a claim from Trump that Joe Biden‘s presidency featured a terrible economy and referenced reporting of the U.S. then being the “envy” of the world, economically speaking.

“The whole thing was filled with lies,” Behar said. “I watched the whole thing. It was like a bad stand-up comic. He was doing a bad set. But the worst one was that because he inherited the lowest unemployment since Nixon, he inherited a roaring stock market, which we saw took a tumble the other day, and inflation rate that Biden brought down from over 9% to 2.7% and we’re just the enemy of the world.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin took a swipe at the length of the speech, saying, “It was longer than Adrian Brody’s Best Actor speech.” She then theorized that the speech wasn’t meant to unify or win Trump any new voters and instead tossed out “red meat for his supporters.”

She and Sara Haines both did note some of the more heartwarming audience moments, like the 13-year-old boy with cancer who was given honorary Secret Service status; but Behar quickly noted, “Didn’t he just kill cancer research?” referring Elon Musk and DOGE’s elimination of such funding.

Griffin added, “What stood out to me was the comment around tariffs because the economy markets were in freefall yesterday, and he did say there’s going to be a disturbance… I think he’s saying, ‘Bear with me.'” Behar countered with, “‘Bear with me’ or ‘Don’t blame me?'”

Haines also reacted to Trump’s acknowledgement that tariffs will cause further economic hardships to the general public, saying, “He talked about a period of discomfort, but you know who he didn’t tell it might be uncomfortable? Elon Musk or the other 814 billionaires that live in this country who don’t pay their taxes.”

After a commercial break, Behar returned to showcase the point in the evening that chilled her most, saying, “What I really want to talk about is the moment that really stopped my heart, and that was when Trump stands with the members of the Supreme Court who were there — and those were [Brett] Kavanaugh, [Elena] Kagan, [Amy Coney] Barrett, and Justice [John] Roberts. And he said to Roberts, ‘Thank you again. Thank you again. Won’t forget it.'” She then connected that comment to the court’s decision to grant Trump immunity from criminal prosecution over his actions in spurring on an insurrection on January 6, 2021, and added, “For him to say ‘thank you’ to the chief justice for his personal victory, it shows there are no separations of powers anymore. Congress is in the bag [and the] Supreme Court.”

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC