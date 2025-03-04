Whoopi Goldberg Warns Haters on ‘The View’ That They ‘Aren’t Going Anywhere’

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Whoopi Goldberg had a sharp message for detractors of her and her cohosts on Tuesday’s (March 4) edition of The View: “We aren’t going anywhere.”

The episode began with a lively discussion of Donald Trump‘s upcoming speech before a joint session of Congress, with the cohosts weighing in on what Democrats in opposition to the president should say and do about the event. Then, the show welcomed Stephen A. Smith to talk about his fiery takes on the state of the Democratic party and what he thinks they need to do to “beat” Trump. The final guest of the day was former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who talked about her viral moment in which she bashed the “firing squad” that emerged around the then-candidate, President Joe Biden, after his debate performance and insisted he withdraw his candidacy.

For the latter guest, cohost Sunny Hostin posed a question about those on the right side of the political spectrum who’ve called her a “DEI hire,” despite her credentials: “You have a master’s degree from Columbia, [were] chief public affairs officer at MoveOn.org. You’ve been a political analyst at NBC News, MSNBC. You were the regional political director for the White House Office of Political Affairs during the Obama administration. The list really goes on,” Hostin said. “You’re fluent in three languages, but the right is calling you a DEI hire. What is your response to that?”

“The fact that they focus on me so much, I probably should put it as a badge of honor,” Jean-Pierre, who was the first Black person and the first openly LGBTQ person to hold that position, said in response. “Right now, ‘DEI’ is being used as a catch-all for people, for things they don’t like. And we’ve got to be really clear here, too: DEI did not cause a tragic plane accident in Washington, D.C. DEI is not causing the increase of prices. Although they’ll blame it on us. And I do believe that diversity is our strength; it is the strength of our nation. Inclusion is important. It makes us a better country. And when we do things like that, when the other side does like that, it actually puts vulnerable communities in danger… What we saw in the Biden-Harris administration was something that represented who we are as a nation, and that is really important because inclusion is what we should be striving for.”

Jean-Pierre’s words were stirring to Goldberg, who has also been consistently denouncing the use of the word “woke” as an insult on recent episodes, as she piggybacked on the comments to add her own promise: “We are not our great-grandparents. We are not our grandparents. We are of 2025. We are not the women that were in the 1950s. This is 2025, and we’re not going anywhere.”

Goldberg then pointed to Hostin, Jean-Pierre, and the other cohosts around the table — including Sara Haines, Joy Behar, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — and added, “All these women, whether we would agree all the time or not, we are here to stay. We’re not going anywhere. And you can call it any number of letters you want to. You’re gonna wake up and we’re still going to be here.”

